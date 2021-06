Researchers made a bat robot, and we’re only slightly creeped out — Strictly Robots

Researchers from Caltech and the University of Illinois teamed up to design a robot that could replicate a bat’s flight, which could improve other flying robots in the future. Read more…

More about Mashable Video, Bats, Illinois, Caltech, and Flying Robot

Source link

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email