Resecurity Introduced Innovative Cyber Threat Intelligence Solutions at WEST 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Resecurity®, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, recently exhibited its solutions at the WEST 2022 conference in San Diego, California. Hosted February 16-18, 2022, WEST 2022 is the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, connecting thousands of military and industry leaders to discuss improving capabilities within their personnel, training and technology to deter potential adversaries.

Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event where the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. This year’s conference theme, Are We Committing to New Capabilities Rapidly Enough to Meet Future Challenges?, emphasized the need to adopt innovative solutions and increased collaboration to maintain a strategic advantage over adversaries amid heightened international tensions.

WEST 2022 accordingly focused on cybersecurity and digital technologies, bringing technology and intelligence leaders together to help naval organizations better detect, mitigate and respond to cyber risks in today’s ever-changing threat landscape. Resecurity exhibited its cyber intelligence platform alongside industry leaders including Boeing, BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI International, Deloitte, F5 Networks, Fincantieri Marine Group, General Dynamics, IBM Corporation, Leidos and Lockheed Martin.

“With constantly changing threat landscape and geopolitical situation, the U.S. military aims to leverage the most robust tools to detect, analyze and mitigate malicious activity originating from foreign threat actors. We were thrilled to introduce our cyber threat intelligence and dark web monitoring solutions to national security and defense leadership and to secure new partnerships at WEST 2022,” said Christian Lees, Chief Technology Officer of Resecurity, Inc.

Resecurity’s innovative cyber threat intelligence platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data. Particularly relevant for the government sector, they shared risk intelligence innovations designed to identify and score the network, identity, technology and geographical risks within an organization’s security ecosystem.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com .

