Resecurity Joins Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace

Resecurity® Integrates with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, Offering Enhanced Security Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Resecurity® (USA), a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce its integration with the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR® Marketplace, a leading platform for security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR). This integration allows Resecurity to offer three of its flagship products, Resecurity Context™, Resecurity Risk™, and Resecurity IDProtect™, to organizations seeking to enhance their security posture and streamline incident response workflows.

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace is an industry-leading platform that enables organizations to discover, share, and orchestrate security automation content. By integrating with the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, Resecurity enhances its ability to deliver cutting-edge security solutions to its customers and ensures seamless interoperability with other leading security tools.

Resecurity Context™ is an intelligence platform designed to accelerate analysis, prevention, and investigation workflows. With lightning-fast search capabilities and advanced data science, Context serves a wide range of users, including analysts, investigators, SOC/DFIR teams, risk management professionals, and C-level security executives. The integration with Cortex XSOAR Marketplace allows customers to leverage the power of Context within their existing security orchestration workflows, enabling faster and more effective incident response.

Resecurity Risk™ is a comprehensive digital risk management solution that automates the identification and monitoring of security incidents. By leveraging advanced technologies, Risk provides organizations with insight into critical changes to their security posture, including Dark Web activity, data breaches, compromised credentials, network infections, and other security incidents. With the integration into the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, organizations can now automate their digital risk management processes and gain real-time visibility into potential threats, enabling proactive mitigation and response.

“We are thrilled to integrate our innovative solutions with the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace,” said Christian Lees, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Resecurity. “This collaboration allows us to deliver our leading-edge cybersecurity products to a broader audience and empowers organizations to enhance their security posture through automation and orchestration. By combining the power of Resecurity® with the capabilities of Cortex XSOAR, we are enabling security teams to be more efficient, proactive, and resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats.”

Resecurity’s integration with the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace provides customers with a unified and streamlined security ecosystem. By leveraging Resecurity’s advanced intelligence platform, digital risk management solution, and identity protection framework within the Cortex XSOAR environment, organizations can optimize their security operations, reduce response times, and mitigate potential threats more effectively.

Recently Resecurity® products have been also named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization’s market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

To learn more about Resecurity’s products and their integration with the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, please visit:

Resecurity Context™: https://www.resecurity.com/context

Resecurity IDProtect™: https://www.resecurity.com/idp

Resecurity Risk™: https://www.resecurity.com/risk

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

