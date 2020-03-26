Resilience Budget: Gov’t Aims To Create About 10,000 Jobs By 2021 Under New SGUnited Scheme

As part of the Resilience Budget announcement today, Minister Heng Swee Keat announced the launch of a new SGUnited Traineeship programme to provide young Singaporeans with opportunities to gain valuable work experience.

Under this scheme, Workforce Singapore (WSG) will co-share manpower costs with enterprises that offer traineeships for local first-time job seekers.

The government is looking to support up to 8,000 traineeships this year, and this will include science and technology traineeships in our R&D labs, deep-tech startups, accelerators and incubators.

Under the SGUnited Jobs Initiative, the Government aims to create about 10,000 jobs over the next year.

Agencies will accelerate hiring plans to fill a range of jobs in emerging areas, and long-term roles in the public service and sectoral partner institutions in areas such as social services, early childhood education, and ICT.

It will also offer short-term, temporary jobs to handle the increase in Covid-19 related operations, such as health declaration assistants, temporary management support officers, and Transport Ambassadors.

