Resistance Band Arm Workout – Triceps & Biceps | Pumps & Iron

One of my most popular workouts on YouTube is an upper body resistance band workout. It focuses on shoulders and back, so I decided to make a similar one with different exercises. Today’s resistance band arm workout will focus on triceps, biceps and shoulders.

Resistance Band Arm Workout

EQUIPMENT NEEDED:

This workout is broken up into three circuits. Circuit 1 & 2 will be done on the right arm and then the left. Finish with Circuit 3. You go through the 3-4 exercises in each circuit a total of three times (on each arm). Do them for 15-20 seconds each (specified below), rest 15 seconds, and then repeat the circuit.

Rest for 30 seconds or as needed between circuits. If you need more time and are following along with the video, just hit pause.

As with all workouts, you want to make sure you’re properly warmed up before, and always listen to your body, modifying or stopping as needed. I have two guided warm ups:

Workout Breakdown

See 1:52 in the above video for a preview of all the exercises.

CIRCUIT 1 – 20 seconds / exercise

Triceps Kickbacks

Bend – Stretch

Straight Lifts

CIRCUIT 2 – 15 seconds / exercise

Serve the Platter

Serve Pulses

Lateral Extension

Lateral Pulses

CIRCUIT 3 – 15 seconds / exercise

Overhead Raise

Overhead Pull

Pull Apart Chest Height

