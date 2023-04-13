Respondology Secures $11 Million Funding Round to Accelerate Growth

Iron Gate Capital, SJF Ventures, Zelkova Ventures and Service Provider Capital Join BHI and RLB in the Syndicate

BOULDER, Colo., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Respondology, a Boulder Heavy Industries portfolio company (BHI) co-founded by digital veterans to eradicate hate, abuse and spam on social media and to empower brands and organizations to optimally manage social engagement across multiple platforms, has announced the closure of its Series A round of funding.

With an established global presence, Respondology counts 240 customers across sports, entertainment and leading consumer brands. Respondology’s comment moderation platform provides users a single interface to automatically identify and remove malicious comments from multiple social platforms. The technology operates in 22 languages, removing toxic comments and spam from public view in less than a second, creating a more engaging environment for brands and their followers while improving return on ad spend (ROAS) for social media advertisers by as much as 34 percent.

“We select category leaders as an investment firm, and our diligence confirmed that Respondology is leading the way brands improve the integrity of comment engagement on social media,” said Ryan Pollock, Managing Partner of Iron Gate Capital. “We are thrilled to partner with our co-investors in the syndicate, and with Erik and his team as they scale up operations to handle their growth.”

The investment will be used to hire talent to deliver on the strong global demand for its product and services, and to accelerate the company’s technology and features roadmap.

“Respondology is passionately committed to using technology to make the world of social media a better place,” commented Erik Swain, Co-founder and CEO of Respondology. “This year alone, $250 billion will be spent on paid social media, yet it is invaded with junk. Our business is to help protect brands and high- profile individuals from the damages of online hate and toxicity. As humans, I believe it is our moral imperative to do so.”

“I’ve believed in Respondology’s social and corporate mission from the day of its launch as a moderation platform,” said Adam Edelman, Co-founder and Chairman of Respondology and Chairman of digital marketing incubator Boulder Heavy Industries. “We are thrilled to partner with the teams at Iron Gate, SJF, Zelkova and Service Provider Capital to help Respondology scale globally in 2023 and beyond.”

About Respondology: Respondology, a technology company based in Boulder, Colorado and founded by digital advertising veterans, is the market leader in eradicating hate, abuse and spam online. Partnered with brands around the world representing over one billion followers, Respondology’s industry-leading solution removes toxic and bot comments in seconds across all the major platforms. Using technology for good, Respondology makes social media a better place. For additional information, please visit www.respondology.com .

