Restaurants struggle to welcome back diners in reopened states

Restaurants are struggling to welcome back diners in the states that have reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic with data showing reservations and walk-in customers are still down at least 82 percent.

Despite some states lifting restrictions and allowing restaurants to reopen as early as late April, data from OpenTable‘s booking software shows that visits to restaurants in states like Georgia, Texas and South Carolina are still down considerably compared to last year.

Experts have predicted that one in four restaurants will go out of business as a result of the weeks-long lockdown measures put in place by the majority of US states to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In Georgia, restaurant reservations were still down 92 percent on May 13 compared to this time last year.

The state started reopening aggressively on April 27 when it allowed restaurants to reopen for dine-in services with social distancing measures in place, including 10 customers per 500 square feet.

Texas, which allowed restaurants to reopen at a 25 percent reduced capacity from May 1, is still down 83 percent for reservations.

The data shows that people are most willing to eat out again in states like Alabama and South Carolina but reservations are still down 77 percent. In Arizona, there is still a 78 percent drop in bookings.

Meanwhile, Utah is down 88 percent, Nebraska is down 89 percent, Tennessee is down 84 percent and Oklahoma is down 79 percent.

The data from OpenTable, which has about 60,000 restaurants on its platform, tracks walk-ins and online and phone reservations throughout the pandemic.

Takeout figures are not included in the data.

It used a sample size of about 20,000 restaurants in various states that typically account for the majority of its online reservations.

Restaurants in most states started seeing a huge decline in the number of reservations in mid-March when COVID-19 infections started spiking across the country.

The state-wide lockdown put in place across much of the country by late March saw reservations decline by 100 percent as restaurants were forced to close or switch to takeout only.

The data shows a slight increase in reservations again at the end of April when several states started lifting their restrictions in a bid to kickstart their economies again.

The trend suggests that even though states are now reopening, there won’t be a sharp bounce back for the hard hit hospitality industry, which saw a record five million job losses last month alone.

Restaurants have lost about $80 billion in revenue in March and April, according to estimates from the National Restaurant Association.

The data showed a slight increase in reservations at the end of April when several states started lifting their restrictions in a bid to kickstart their economies again.

In Georgia, restaurant reservations were still down 92% on May 13 compared to this time last year. Restaurants were allowed to reopen in the state from April 27

The owner of the Kneadful Things Bakery & Cafe talks to customers and clears tables on Friday in Corry, Pennsylvania

OpenTable’s CEO Steve Hafner has predicted that one in four restaurants won’t survive the pandemic’s lockdown measures.

‘Restaurants are complicated beasts,’ Hafner told Bloomberg. ‘You have to order food and supplies. You have to make sure you’ve prepped the kitchen and service areas to be easily disinfected.’

The reopenings started despite health experts warning that lifting restrictions too soon could have dire consequences.

As recently as this week, Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said that the virus is not yet under control in areas of the nation and urged states to follow health experts’ recommendations to wait for signs including a declining number of new infections before reopening.

‘I think we’re going in the right direction, but the right direction does not mean we have by any means total control of this outbreak,’ Fauci said.

Many state governors, concerned about the economic fallout from prolonged lockdowns, have said they would lift restrictions carefully and gradually, requiring businesses to maintain physical distance from customers and clean surfaces frequently.

Here is a list of the 12 states reopening that have seen changes in their restaurant reservations figures:

Alabama

Alabama allowed restaurants and bars to reopen on May 11 with 50 percent capacity.

According to the OpenTable data, reservations have been increasing this week but are still down 77 percent compared to this time last year.

Reservations were non-existent in the state for about six weeks from March 20.

The state’s lockdown order was introduced in early April.

Nearly 40 percent of restaurants are now open for reservations in Alabama after restrictions were lifted on May 11. Reservations have been increasing this week but are still down 77 percent compared to this time last year.

Arizona

Arizona allowed restaurants and coffee shops to reopen for dine-in services on May 11 if they limit occupancy and ensure social distancing for customers.

Reservations immediately increased when the order was lifted but are still down 78 percent compared to this time last year, according to the data.

The state’s restaurants saw reservations plummet in late March before the stay-at-home order was initiated on March 31.

Nearly 40 percent of restaurants are now open for reservations in Arizona after restrictions were lifted on May 11. Reservations immediately increased when the state order was lifted May 11 but are still down 78 percent compared to this time last year

Florida

Restaurants in Florida were allowed to offer dine-in services from May 4. They are allowed to offer outdoor seating with six-feet between tables and indoor seating at 25 percent reduced capacity.

Reservations have gradually been increasing since the order was lifted but are still down 83 percent compared to May 2019.

Bookings started dropping off in mid-March – several weeks before the state’s stay-at-home order was put in place in early April.

More restaurants have gradually been reopening – now at just over 30% – after they were allowed to offer dine-in services from May 4. Reservations have gradually been increasing since the order was lifted but are still down 83 percent

Georgia

Some of the restrictions include only 10 customers per 500 square feet.

Reservations started dropping off in the state in mid-March prior to the state’s lockdown measures being introduced.

Just over 20% of restaurants are now open for reservations in Georgia.

Indiana

Restaurants in Indiana were allowed to reopen at 50 percent reduced capacity from May 11.

Reservations have slowly been increasing this week but are still down 85 percent compared to last year.

The bookings dropped off considerably in mid-March when the state’s stay-at-home order was introduced.

More than 30% of restaurants are now open for reservations in Indiana. Reservations have slowly been increasing this week but are still down 85 percent compared to last year

Kansas

Restaurants in Kansas were allowed to reopen from May 4 with social distancing measures.

Tables must be limited to parties of 10 or less and be six feet apart. Booths that are back to back are allowed if there are physical barriers between them.

Reservations increased slightly when the order was first lifted and moreso this week. They are still down 88 percent compared to last year.

Bookings dropped off considerably in Kansas around March 12, which coincided with President Trump’s national address and travel ban advisory.

Nearly 40% of restaurants are now opened for reservations in Kansas. Restaurants in Kansas were allowed to reopen from May 4. Despite the reservations increasing, they are still down 88 percent compared to last year.

Nebraska

Nebraska was among the few states that never put a stay-at-home order in place but did impose some restrictions, including on restaurants.

From May 4, people could start dining in at restaurants but they must remain six feet apart and everyone must wear masks.

Reservations increased immediately after the order was lifted but is still down 89 percent compared to last year.

Bookings declined suddenly in mid-March – around the time other states started imposing lockdown measures.

About 30% of restaurants are now open for reservations in Nebraska. Reservations increased immediately in Nebraska after the order was lifted on May 4 but is still down 89 percent compared to last year

Oklahoma

Restaurants in Oklahoma were allowed to start offering dine-in services from May 1 if they adhere to strict social distancing and sanitation protocols.

Reservations have gradually been increasing since the beginning of the month. There are now down 79 percent compared to this time last year.

The bookings dropped off considerably in the state from March 12, which coincided with President Trump’s national address and travel ban advisory.

Almost 50% of restaurants are now opened for reservations in Oklahoma. Reservations have gradually been increasing since the beginning of the month in Oklahoma. There are now down 79 percent compared to this time last year

South Carolina

Restaurants in South Carolina were allowed to reopen from May 4 with outdoor seating only and strict social distancing.

Indoor dining was permitted from May 8 with a suggested 50 percent reduced capacity. No formal restrictions were in place after May 11.

Reservations have increased considerably in the past few days after all restrictions were lifted.

While the state was among the last to issue a stay-at-home order in early April, bookings started to drop off around March 12, which coincided with President Trump’s national address and travel ban advisory.

Just over 40% of restaurants in South Carolina are now opened for reservations. Reservations have increased considerably in the past few days in South Carolina after all restrictions were lifted on May 11

Tennessee

Tennessee’s restaurants were allowed to reopen with a limited 50 percent capacity from April 27.

Employees were also made to wear masks and gloves and undergo temperature checks when they arrived at work.

Bookings have been gradually increasing since then but are still down 84 percent compared to last year.

Reservations started to drop off in mid-March after President Trump’s national address and travel ban advisory.

The state’s stay-at-home order wasn’t initiated until April 1.

About 35 percent of restaurants are open for reservations in Tennessee. Bookings have been gradually increasing since Tennessee's restaurants were allowed to reopen from April 27 but are still down 84 percent compared to last year

Texas

Restaurants in Texas were allowed to reopen at a 25 percent reduced capacity from May 1.

Reservations spiked as soon as the orders were lifted but still remain down at 82 percent compared to last year.

Bookings slowly started dropping off in early March prior to the state’s stay-at-home order being put in place on April 1.

More than 45% of restaurants are open for reservations in Texas. Reservations spiked as soon as the orders were lifted on May 1 but still remain down at 82 percent compared to last year

Utah

Utah never issued a state-at-home order for residents but did impose restrictions on restaurants.

Dine-in services were allowed to start up again from May 1 with social distancing precautions.

Reservations have been gradually increasing since then but are still down 88 percent compared to May 2019.

Bookings started gradually declining in early March even though the state never introduced stay-at-home orders.