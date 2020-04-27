Restrictions to stay despite drop in cases

There are just 52 people in Victoria believed to be currently carrying COVID-19, with fewer active cases reported than states where restrictions have been eased.

Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday held firm on keeping the current laws in place for two more weeks despite changes announced in Queensland and Western ­Australia.

Both states allowed activities such as picnicking and hiking to return, with social distancing measures in place, after infection numbers fell.

Active cases represent the number of people confirmed to have the virus who are yet to recover or die.

Mr Andrews said authorities were not looking to ease restrictions until May 11 as he unveiled a plan to test up to 100,000 people for coronavirus before making the decision.

The blitz will almost double the amount of tests conducted in the state since the virus was discovered and provide valuable data for authorities ­reviewing restrictions.

Anyone with symptoms has been urged to get tested while extra resources will be used to ensure health practitioners and other essential workers are examined.

“This is about absolutely making sure that there’s not something going on out there that we’re not aware of,” Mr Andrews said. “There will still need to be some significant restrictions in place no matter what this testing shows but there will be options for us to ease off some other rules.”

The city’s biggest shopping centre, Emporium Melbourne, reopened its doors yesterday.

Mr Andrews said the ­National Cabinet had acknowledged every state was different in how it needed to handle the virus. “We’ve had community transmission much higher than some other states, we’ve had obviously more cases than some other states and we’re in that difficult position where the strategy is working but it’s ­fragile. Southeast Queensland is not the same as Melbourne,” Mr Andrews said.

State Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said it should be asked why Victoria had tougher restrictions despite ­recording results as positive as other states.

“Daniel Andrews took some pride in saying Victoria was going in first and hardest but he needs to understand when is the right time to review those changes,” Mr O’Brien said. It comes as stockpiling by Department of Health and Human Services has been blamed for contributing to a national shortage of medicines needed for COVID-19.

Pharmacists say Australian hospitals are running out of key drugs needed to put coronavirus patients on ventilators and are warning “the lack of medicines, not the lack of ventilators is the biggest threat from COVID-19”. The Herald Sun has seen talking points prepared by the department which state it is ­attempting to procure 6-12 months supply of medicines from pharmaceutical wholesalers at a time when some hospitals can’t get critical drugs needed to put patients on ventilators.

Outside Australia, people in their 30s and 40s are suffering deadly strokes after mild cases

Almost half of Australian students are at risk of having their “learning and wellbeing significantly compromised” by missing large chunks of school.

New research released by the federal Department of Education last night found one in four kids from disadvantaged backgrounds did not have a desk, while 23 per cent did not have a quiet place to work and 27 per cent did not have a ­dictionary.

“As soon as health restrictions permit, there is an urgent need to reconnect these ­students to the physical context of school-based learning to support their learning and wellbeing,” the University of Tasmania report says.

A Mitchell Institute report also commissioned by the Morrison Government said internet access issues were “just the tip of the iceberg”, with just 41 per cent of mothers and 44 per cent of fathers in low-income households having completed school themselves.

