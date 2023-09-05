Retailers Association of India partners with NRF's Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific

NRF Expands Retail Footprint with Support from Retail Industries across Asia Pacific.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific, the highly anticipated trade exhibition jointly organized by the National Retail Federation and Comexposium, is expanding its retail footprint with support from organizations across Asia Pacific. First announced at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show in New York City, the event has garnered the support of retail associations from across the region, namely Australia, Mainland China, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and the Taiwan region.

Echoing the importance of synergizing and integrating industry support for the retail community in India and around the region, Mr. Kumar Rajagopalan, ED and CEO of the Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “As an NRF member and regular attendee of NRF’s annual Big Show in New York City, RAI welcomes the inaugural Asia Pacific edition with much excitement. NRF’s pan-Asian expansion signifies an important milestone for the retail industry. This collaboration is a testament to the growing importance and regional influence in the global retail landscape. With Asia Pacific’s dynamic and rapidly evolving market, such initiatives further fortify the industry’s commitment to innovation, growth, and shared success.”

Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific is expected to draw thousands of retailers and business partners regionally, providing opportunities to feature innovations spanning the entire retail industry from, in-store experience, supply chain, loss prevention, asset protection to merchandising and immersive technologies.

As the region embraces the energy and dynamism of the retail sector in Asia Pacific, NRF and Comexposium are excited to be partnering with the Retailers Association of India in the delivery of NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific. “The event’s Project Director, Ryf Quail said. “We are keen to build eminence for the RAI in India and across the region to create value for its members. RAI’s support and endorsement reinforces this project’s objective to bring the best of the retail community in Asia Pacific to Singapore.”

Companies interested in gaining first-mover advantage can book directly here.

Retailers interested in the main conference are encouraged to click here or connect with RAI for special member participation rates.

Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific complements NRF Retail’s Big Show, which is held in January each year at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

For more information, please refer to Annex 1 or visit www.nrfapacbigshow.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/retailers-association-of-india-partners-with-nrfs-retails-big-show-asia-pacific-301916801.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

