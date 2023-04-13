ReThink HK Returns to Advance the City's Sustainable Development

#OnlyWayForward

HONG KONG, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After three consecutive years of success, the fourth edition of ReThink HK returns to the city on 14 to 15 September this year, much expanded, in Hall 1CDE of The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to unite business leaders, sustainability practitioners and like-minded delegates to push forward the progress and frontiers of Hong Kong’s sustainable development.

This year, a new tagline: #OnlyWayForward, reinstates the importance of our society to march forward together and achieve a sustainable future at the best-attended and most ambitious business event for sustainable development in Hong Kong. The 2023 edition of ReThink HK is expected to attract an attendance of over 6,000 across two days, to drive the city’s ambition into real action and accelerate sustainable transformation.

Refined with a new focus

As a content and innovation-led conference-expo hybrid, ReThink HK has redesigned the eight themed conference theatres and stages from the previous editions to provide the audience with a comprehensive programme to address issues and actionable plans for a Net Zero and Nature Positive transition across all industries, and wider society. These include the Net Zero & Nature Positive Theatre (Keynote), BEC Circular Transition Theatre, Innovation & Technology Theatre, People & Purpose Theatre, Sustainable Buildings & Facilities Theatre, Sustainable Finance & Supply Chains Theatre, and the Change Makers Stage.

In addition to the eight themed conference theatres and stages, ReThink HK 2023 will also introduce the brand-new ReThink Roundtables, a novel platform for delegates to have meaningful and engaging dialogues with subject experts for the sustainable transformation in various sectors and matters, including Rethinking Workplaces, Rethinking Food & Hospitality, Rethinking Textiles & Apparel, Rethinking Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Rethinking Plastics & Packaging. The platform encourages and provides a great opportunity for delegates to exchange views, create ideas, and facilitate collaboration within and across industries.

Furthermore, at the Net Zero & Nature Positive Theatre on Day 1, speakers will gather under one roof to explore how Hong Kong—as a world-class financial hub—can use its strength and advantages to protect biodiversity locally and beyond. ReThink HK has emerged to be a platform where open dialogues from the public, private sectors and NGOs are possible. Therefore, representatives from both the public and private sectors will be able to engage on the most significant topics impacting our communities, businesses, city and planet. Delegates and speakers will present and discuss the current state and strategies of Hong Kong’s climate action plan and climate pillars, encouraging further private-public collaboration to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050.

Extended partnership with Business Environment Council

Following a successful partnership with Business Environment Council (BEC) in 2021 and 2022, ReThink HK is delighted to enter a 2-year partnership with BEC as the exclusive co-organiser of the event. The robust partnership will strengthen stakeholder engagement and synergy in the business community to achieve net zero and nature positive in Hong Kong.

Chris Brown, Founder & Director of ReThink, is pleased with the extension of this partnership, and said, “Collaboration is critical for the sustainable development of any business or community. Building on the huge success of the past two years, with BEC as our trusted and action focused co-organiser, I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to drive even greater engagement from the business sector across the next two editions of ReThink HK.”

“With the vision to lead, enable and drive the business community to transform for a green, liveable and sustainable Hong Kong, BEC has been galvanising business actions towards environmental excellence and net zero in Hong Kong. Following the successful collaborations we enjoyed in the previous two years, BEC’s continuous partnership with ReThink HK demonstrates our commitment in turning climate ambition into action for the benefits of the business sector and the wider community. We believe ReThink HK will continue to be an influential platform for positive change along the net-zero journey,” added Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of BEC.

At ReThink HK 2023, BEC will deliver its refreshed contents, namely “Zero Waste in Action: Rethinking Value Chains” on Day 1 and “Zero Waste in Action: Rethinking Retail” on Day 2 at the BEC Circular Transition Theatre, to highlight the importance of innovation and sustainable value chain and discuss the threats and opportunities in business sustainability; as well as the “Our Net Zero, Climate Resilient Future: Aligning Public Private Ambition & Action” on Day 2 morning at the Net Zero & Nature Positive Theatre (Keynote).

About ReThink HK

ReThink HK is a unique annual event that helps organisations align sustainable business practices at every stage of their value chain, showcases innovation and solutions accelerating sustainable transformation. ReThink unites the ecosystem so all stakeholders and communities can contribute to and look forward to a climate-smart and equitable city, for everyone. All delegate fees contribute to funding local impact projects with Hong Kong charities.

