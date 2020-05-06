Return to school plan in the works

news, local-news, Jeremy Rockliff, Madeleine Ogilvie, Tasmania, education, coronavirus, Parliament, politics

It is hoped a return to school plan for Tasmanian students will be outlined soon says Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff. Mr Rockliff told state Parliament on Wednesday he hoped to outline the plan “sooner rather than later” but some final details were still being worked through. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “I think this might ease any concerns there might be by providing a clear pathway forward which will be implemented at such a point in time the public health advice changes,” Mr Rockliff said. “As I said last week … a recovery team has already been established with the Department of Education including principals which is evaluating options for face-to-face learning. “Implementation of a return to school plan will be carefully managed to ensure positive health outcomes for students, staff, parents and the broader community.” In Parliament Question Time, Clark independent MHA Madeleine Ogilvie raised concerns about the impact at home learning was having particularly on younger students and year 11 and 12 students. This comes after Ms Ogilvie on Sunday called on the government to get all children back to school by the end of the month. Mr Rockliff said he expected the plan to focus on some form of “kinder catch-up”, year 11 and 12 students and vulnerable students and teachers. He said he shared Ms Ogilvie’s concerns about the impact at home learning was having on students but the state’s position on schools at this time was clear. “It needs to be clearly understood the best place for students is still at home if they can be supervised and supported to learn at home,” Mr Rockliff said. “We want to be in position, clearly, to have our school sites return to normal as soon as possible but that has to be consistent with the public health advice.” Mr Rockliff said attendance across government school sites was 22.9 per cent on Tuesday with an overall engagement rate above 90 per cent. “We have a new measure in place to ensure that as best as is practicable we can measure engagement in the home. That is above 70 per cent which is pleasing,” he said. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

