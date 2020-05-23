Jimmys Post

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Australia for 2020

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Australia for 2020

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Australia for 2020

  • Charlotte and Oliver continue to be the top favourite baby names in Australia
  • In Victoria alone both names have been in the top ten list for the past decade 
  • More than 2,206 boys have been named Oliver and 1,609 girls named Charlotte 

By Carina Stathis For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Australia’s list of most popular baby names for 2020 has been revealed, with two traditional favourites coming out on top in the new decade. 

According to McCrindle Research more than 2,206 baby boys have been named Oliver this year and 1,609 girls called Charlotte, cementing their positions as number one.

Both names have been in the top ten list of baby names in Victoria alone for the past decade. 

When it comes to choosing baby names, Charlotte and Oliver continue to be the top two favourites in Australia

Olivia, Amelia and Isla were also on the top ten list of girl names, while Noah, Jack and William were on the list of favourite boy names.

Over the past two years the name Isla has increased in popularity, lowering Ava to sixth place.

Noah has also jumped to second position, pushing names like Leo, Thomas and Henry further down the list.

The top ten baby girl names in Australia

1. Charlotte

2. Olivia

3. Amelia

4. Isla

5. Mia

6. Ava

7. Grace

8. Willow

9. Harper

10. Chloe 

The top ten baby boy names in Australia

1. Oliver

2. Noah

3. Jack

4. William

5. Leo

6. Lucas

7. Thomas

8. Henry

9. Charlie

10. James 

Olivia, Amelia and Isla were also in the top ten list of girl names, while Noah, Jack and William were on the list of favourite boy names

Olivia, Amelia and Isla were also in the top ten list of girl names, while Noah, Jack and William were on the list of favourite boy names

Other names such as Jessica aren’t as popular among parents today compared to previous decades.

The experts at McCrindle said between the mid-1980s and early 2000s one in every 30 baby girls were named Jessica.

‘Today’s parents have more access to information than any other time in history,’ McCrindle wrote on its website.

‘Parents are inundated with options, research, and meaning, all impacting the names they choose for their children.’

As a result, parents have also started choosing more creative names for their newborn children.

Source link

admin

Related News

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teenage boys are arrested over the alleged stabbing murder of a 39-year-old man inside his Sydney home Man, 39, allegedly stabbed to death during

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Hilarious real estate listing featuring Bigfoot doing yoga, baking cookies and taking a Zoom call inside a $1M California home goes viral A $999,000 home in

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious homemade ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker A clever woman has revealed how she made ice

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for ‘ugly’ road safety barrier installed outside his home after four kids were ‘killed by a drunk driver’ to be taken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *