Revelant Technologies selected as nominee for TechPoint Mira Awards honoring 'The Best of Tech in Indiana'

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — TechPoint, the nonprofit, industry-led growth initiative for Indiana’s technology ecosystem, announced the nominees for its 23rd annual Mira Awards program presented by Salesforce. Revelant Technologies is a nominee in the Service Partner of the Year category, which recognizes the year’s best service provider delivering remarkable, impactful service to clients— external or internal.

“It is such an honor to be nominated alongside the best tech talent in Indiana,” said Valerie Osinski, chief executive officer, Revelant Technologies. “Revelant celebrated just this month its 19th year in business, and we’re thrilled to see the hard work, expertise, and dedication be recognized with a Mira nomination. We deliver industry leading digital transformation solutions, exclusively using MuleSoft and Salesforce, and are proud to have our work acknowledged amongst the best.”

The Mira Awards are Indiana’s largest, best known and most prestigious technology awards, and the annual gala celebrates the “The Best of Tech in Indiana.” A complete list of the nominees competing for the state’s top technology honors in the 2022 Mira Awards is available at techpoint.org/mira.

The nominees include individuals, community organizations, investors, educators, entrepreneurs and tech employers with remarkable achievements in the prior year. In aggregate, the 76 company nominees that provided data, employ more than 52,000 people in the state of Indiana and represent nearly $23 billion in annual revenue (excluding Salesforce).

Nominees were selected by 52 independent judges who evaluated and ranked the applications. In early March, nominees will present their cases and be interviewed by judging panels, after which the judges will deliberate and select the winners. Judges include company founders, CEOs and presidents, CTOs, CIOs and other community leaders and subject matter experts. Award winners will be announced during an in-person gala at the JW Marriott, Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

About Revelant Technologies

Revelant Technologies is an industry leading digital transformation solutions provider, focusing exclusively in MuleSoft and Salesforce. Revelant’s extensive knowledge and experience, as well as existing working relationship with numerous customers, means a readily available collection of assets that will shorten time to launch. In 2021, Revelant received a strategic investment from Inoca Capital Partners to accelerate growth, particularly in the MuleSoft practice, and is on the path for exponential growth.

About TechPoint

TechPoint is the nonprofit, industry-led growth initiative for Indiana’s technology companies and overall tech ecosystem. The team is focused on attracting talent, accelerating scale-up companies, activating the community and amplifying stories of success. For more information, please visit http://www.techpoint.org.

Media Contact

Kelsey Batten, Revelant Technologies, 1 (317) 283-9988, kelsey.batten@revelanttech.com

SOURCE Revelant Technologies

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

