Reveleer Earns 2023 "Great Place to Work" Certification

Employee Feedback Affirms Positive, Community-Focused Work Culture

GLENDALE, Calif. , Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Reveleer, a leading AI-enabled healthcare technology data, and analytics company committed to advancing sustainable value-based care for health plans and risk-bearing providers, today announced it has earned the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification. The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Reveleer. This year, 82% of employees at Reveleer say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“The voice of the employee is the ultimate measure of an organization’s environment,” stated Jay Ackerman, Reveleer’s CEO and President. “We are grateful to all the Reveleer team members who completed the Great Place to Work survey. In addition to helping prospective employees determine ideal places to build their careers, the certification helps our management team better identify the strengths and opportunities we have –– which form the foundation for our continuous improvement plans.”

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Reveleer stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Insight about Reveleer revealed through the certification process, covering 23 categories, include:

94% of Reveleer employees feel they are given a lot of responsibility.

92% feel that they make a difference with the company.

91% say management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

91% believe Reveleer’s facilities contribute to a good working environment.

91% say people care about each other at Reveleer.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. They are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

The Great Place to Work Certification comes just months after the company announced that it had earned recognition on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. In addition, Reveleer earned a Diversio DEI Silver Certification for its diverse workforce and vital employee feedback that expressed pride in being part of a diverse work environment.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit Reveleer’s careers page at: reveleer.breezy.hr.

About Reveleer

Reveleer is a healthcare-focused, technology-driven workflow, data, and analytics company that uses natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower health plans and risk-bearing providers with control over their Quality Improvement, Risk Adjustment, and Member Management programs. With one transformative solution, the Reveleer platform allows plans to independently execute and manage every aspect of enrollment, provider outreach, data retrieval, coding, abstraction, reporting, and submissions. Leveraging proprietary technology, robust data sets, and subject matter expertise, Reveleer provides complete record retrieval and review services so health plans can confidently plan and execute programs that deliver more value and improved outcomes. To learn more about Reveleer, please visit Reveleer.com.

MEDIA

Janet Mordecai

Amendola Communications (for Reveleer)

jmordecai@acmarketingpr.com

