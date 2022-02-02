REVEZ CORPORATION LAUNCHES ONE OF THE REGION'S FIRST-EVER WEB AR ASSET CREATION PLATFORM WITH NO CODING NEEDED

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading B2B technology group, REVEZ Corporation Ltd (REVEZ) has launched Singapore’s first-ever Codeless Web-based Augmented Reality (WebAR) asset Content Management System (CMS), PLONK® (URL: https://www.plonk.tech/) which allows everyone to create WebAR assets with no coding knowledge required. Users can easily create, publish, track and analyse their 3D AR-powered digital campaigns in just a few simple steps. PLONK® transforms the way customers experience a brand and can support any product catalogue or geographic reach. This is yet another Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) offering from REVEZ and the third recurring business model that was rolled out during the Covid-19 period, in addition to Cybersecurity offerings and Digital Media offerings, in achieving long term business sustainability.

As the ongoing pandemic continues to rage around the world, companies have relied on cloud-based, on-demand platforms to provide scalable solutions “as-a-service”. Eyeing this demand surge, REVEZ deployed cutting-edge technology to enable PLONK® users to access WebAR technology with little upfront investment in tools, equipment or specialised people. PLONK® equips developers, brands and agencies with powerful tools to create extraordinary WebAR experiences.

“As the first Singapore company to develop and launch such a CMS, we are excited to make WebAR technology more assessable to content creators. PLONK® allows for hyper efficiency where one can literally create and use a WebAR animation in 15 seconds. This heralds a new generation for advertising and digital creativity in campaigns,” said Mr. Victor Neo, Deputy Board Chairman and Group CEO of REVEZ Corporation Ltd. “We want to make this platform technology accessible to more people and we are definitely on track of our roadmap to design the future of innovation.”

REVEZ offers an easy way to deliver AR experience for retail, MICE, Tourism, Out-Of-Home Media, Education, 5G virtual trail and etc. “Thanks to my wonderful team that works committedly and endlessly to mark this new achievement”, said Mr. Wayne Lee, Group CCTO of REVEZ Corporation Ltd. “In this current Digital era, innovation is ever-changing to suit demands, we will continue to work closely with institutions and partners to reinforce PLONK® features and 5G-enabled offerings as part of our digital roadmap.”

National Heritage Board has partnered with REVEZ Corporation to pilot the potential of Web AR solutions to add value to heritage and cultural experiences, where demand is ever-growing for new digital engagement and gamification. “As the world is getting more digitally connected, visitors use their smartphones as natural extensions to access additional real-time information, and for customising and personalising their experiences. Leveraging technology like PLONK® to create a simple and seamless consumer AR experience without the need for any programming code provides an easy and accessible way for our museums and heritage partners to build meaningful experiences for our audiences quickly and easily”, said Jervais Choo, Deputy Director (Organisation Design & Innovation) of the National Heritage Board.

REVEZ Corporation has also partnered with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) to collaborate in industry innovation, so as to support local engineering enterprises as they move up the value chain. We are also working together in education & training to build the next generation of Singapore’s top digital engineering talent. This partnership pans across technological areas such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality, Artificial Intelligence, 5G and cloud computing and provides opportunities for NYP students to work on real-life industry problems through projects and internships. “We look forward to lending our expertise to local engineering firms so that they can embrace digital innovations such as the PLONK® platform. Our students stand to gain from this partnership as they use a myriad of tech tools from AR to 5G, and cloud computing for real-life projects, giving them a competitive edge,” said Dr Vinn Prabhu, Deputy Director (Digital Engineering), School of Engineering, NYP.

REVEZ is known for its industry-leading innovations and projects in the immersive multimedia space. Awarded as the “Singapore’s Largest Provider of Customised Multimedia Solutions for Museums and Galleries” by Singapore Book of Records in 2018, REVEZ is the creator of many engaging and technologically advanced projects, including the Coast-to-Coast (C2C) mobile app, National Parks Board’s first augmented reality (AR)-enabled mobile application and has also won the 5G-enabled virtual platform for Novel and Immersive Tourism, Heritage and Cultural Experience for National Heritage Board, under the Open Innovation Platform National Innovation challenge 2020, organised by Infocomm Media Development Authority. With the accelerated demand in digital innovations, REVEZ continues to grow innovative platforms and turnkey solutions for enterprises to excel in the digital age.

About REVEZ Corporation Ltd.

REVEZ Corporation Ltd. is a CreativeTech group incorporating innovators, technologists and creative capabilities to drive enterprise and consumer value across its 5 business segments. Leveraging their network of Fortune 500 partners and industry experts, they are known for their expertise in Meta Experience, Information Technology (IT), Cybersecurity, Industrial Automation and Digital Media Networks. Since its incorporation in 2010, the group has worked with more than 100 clients in the private and public sectors on over 500 projects regionally. REVEZ Corporation Ltd continues to shape the digital future with scalable tech adoption, enabling strategic partners to build a robust digital ecosystem and stay ahead of evolving trends. For more information, please visit https://revezcorp.com.

