Review #AngelHasFallen is saddled with a done-2-death plot, which cud hv passe…

#Review 👉🏼 #AngelHasFallen is saddled with a done-2-death plot, which cud hv passed 4 an #ActionFilm had it been executed with some smarts & innovation.

However, things r made worse by hackneyed direction, zero vision, almost evry #action #cliche in the book, so-called twists that can b seen frm miles away, loopholes the size of craters on the moon a thoroughly wasted #MorganFreeman , & #GerardButler (as much as I like him), who no longer luks the part of a leading macho hero with his bloated anatomy.

Basically, think the bst of the Die Hard, Mission Impossible, James Bond, & Jason Bourne films made by really bad Directors & bogged down by mundane scripts, & u get this out even of drivel. Veteran actor #NickNolte ‘s cameonis the solitary redeeming aspect of this sorry xcus 4 an #ActionMovie , bt it’s too little to save a “Fallen & Broken Angel”.

The worst by far of the #FallenTrilogy , which says something given how the 2nd installment ( #LondonHasFallen ) barely passed muster. The makers shud’ve just left things at the gleefully entertaining #OlympusHasFallen instead of running a good thing with franchise greed.

1.5/5 stars from my side.

