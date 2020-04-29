Review #Disney ‘s live action adaptation of #TheLionKing embodies the core ess…

#Review 👉🏼 #Disney ‘s live action adaptation of #TheLionKing embodies the core essence, sprawling sense of adventure, peppy music, beautiful life lessons, Shakspearean ethos, and (dare I say it) Bollywood-esque lost-and-found-styled family drama, which made the 1994 animated original a classic for the ages.

.

However, owing to the ingenuity of Director Jon Favreau and writer Jeff Nathanson, the plot is tweaked with more excitement, better action, some additional scenes, deeper characterization of the supporting players, and wonderful symbolization of the film’s profound messages sans ever succmbing to preachiness, making it a far cry from by-the-numbers, copy-paste fare like Aladdin, Cinderella, and Beauty and the Beast.

.

It may not be as good as the original in the vein of remakes such as The Jungle Book (another one that benefited from Favreau’s smarts), Maleficent, and Dumbo, but it comes pretty darn close.

.

3.5/5 stars from my side.

.

.

.

#TheLionKingReview #LionKingReview #LionKing #Mufasa #Simba #Scar #Timon #Pumbaa #Nala #film #movie #hollywood #hollywoodfilm #hollywoodmovie #instahollywood #instahollywoodfc #hollywoodwaves #hollywoodstudios #hollywoodsign #hollywooddreams #hollywoodbowl #hollywoodlife #hollywoodsmile #hollywoodstar #hollywoodreview #hollywoodfilmreview #hollywoodmoviereview

Source