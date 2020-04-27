Review #FastAndFuriousPresentsHobbsAndShaw has a run-of-the-mill plot with a n…

#Review 👉🏼 #FastAndFuriousPresentsHobbsAndShaw has a run-of-the-mill plot with a narrative that serves as an excuse for globe-trotting at exotic locations over what’s essentially a 2-hour+ chase sequence, but who really cares when the action set-pieces are so meticulously executed, the stunt choreography is deliriously insane, & the fight scenes pack a humongous wallop.

To add 2 the bonkers fun, #DwayneJohnson & #JasonStatham share chemistry 2 die 4, embellished with a smattering of laugh-out-loud punchlines . Also, #VanessaKirby proves 2 b the ideal foil 2 their bickering bromance and #IdrisElba is perfectly cast as the baddie. Topping it all off r a couple of starry cameos as the icing on the cake.

#HobbsAndShaw may defy logic & physics in more ways than 1, but it’s also the kind of over-the-top joyride that’s tailor-made 2 b carried off by big stars as a big-screen spectacle. So, if u haven’t got a giant stick up where the sun doesn’t shine, you’re guaranteed an xtreme dose of no-holds-barred, A-grade entertainment.

4/5 stars from my side.

