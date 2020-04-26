#Review 👉🏼 #ScaryStoriesToTellInTheDark weaves an interesting spin on the tried-&-tested #ghost story with #creepy , #chilling results.

Deliciously atmospheric, it ranks right up there with writer/filmmaker #GuillermoDelToro ‘s (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, Pacific Rim, Hellboy) bst works & includes several of his trademarks such as gnarly #monsters , edge-of-the-seat moments, & a flair 4 the #gothic .

Admittedly, there are influences of Death Note (4 those familiar with Japanese anime) mixed with some Harry Potter & Final Destination, but not more than a handful of ideas, which r creatively worked upon in a whole new direction where fairy tales meet #supernatural & slasher #horror , culminating in a #scary , spine-tingling ride, which leave things tantalizingly poised for a sequel that I cant wait 2 watch.

4/5 stars from my side.

P.S.: It released this Fri in theaters & will likely last only till the coming Wed.

