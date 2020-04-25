Review Tense, tense, & more tense — that’s the bst way 2 describe #47MetersDow…

#Review 👉🏼 Tense, tense, & more tense — that’s the bst way 2 describe #47MetersDownUncaged — the #sequel 2 2017’s #47MetersDown . The tension remains on a knife’s edge thru the film, with genuine jump scares galore, leaving u on the edge of ur seat, fists clenched, ❤️ pounding, pulse racing, & eyes riveted 2 the screen. I dont remember the last time I said “fu*k” on so many occasions while watching a movie.

.

Also, what separates this #SharkFilm fm scores of other 1s out there about #sharks is how it amplifies fear & foreboding manifold by a simple tweak of replacing the surroundings frm the open seas 2 an underwater labyrinth of caves — vry smart touch by the makers. Director Johannes Roberts (The Strangers: Prey At Night, The Other Side of the Door, and this film’s prequel) thrusts u into the mouth of terror & uses extreme claustrophobia 2 evoke palpable paranoia.

.

Sure, it may not be #Jaws , but thn again, no film can be. It’s right up there tho with other classic #SharkMovies like Deep Blue Sea, The Shallow, The Reef, & Bait. Some, minor questionable plot points aside, this cant b missed by luvrs of #horror films, especially those who dig #CreatureFeatures .

.

4/5 stars from my side.

.

P.S.: It released this Fri, but is likely to play in theaters only till the upcomin Thu.

