Review #ToyStory4 basically rehashes all the best bits of its predecessors, whi…

Review 👉🏼 #ToyStory4 basically rehashes all the best bits of its predecessors, which is still saying a lot, given how almost everything about those films screams classic.

.

One toy gets lost — check. One or more toys set out to rescue lost toy — check. Said toys encounters one or more new toys with nefarious intentions — check. A finale that tugs at your heartstrings — check.

.

However, that’s not to say the film doesn’t have its moments, of which there are quite a few due to how debutant Director Joshua Cooley , and writers Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom go about telling their subject. The narration has heart, the jokes are fresh, eliciting roars of laughter, and the denouement is pretty emotional.

.

If this is (and it should be) the conclusion to the #ToyStory franchise, then it indeed is a worthy one.

3.5/5 stars from my side.

.

.

.

#ToyStory4Review #Disney #Pixar #DisneyPixar #film #movie #hollywood #hollywoodfilm #hollywoodmovie #instahollywood #instahollywoodfc #hollywoodwaves #hollywoodstudios #hollywoodsign #hollywooddreams #hollywoodbowl #hollywoodlife #hollywoodsmile #hollywoodstar #hollywoodreview #hollywoodfilmreview #hollywoodmoviereview #Woody #BuzzLightyear #TomHanks #TimAllen #KeanuReeves #Forky .

.

@disneystudios @disneyfilmsindia @pixar @tomhanks

Source