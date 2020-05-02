Reviewers Say These Are The Best Makeup Products Available On Amazon | Grit Daily News

We hope you enjoy these products! But keep in mind, Grit Daily might take small cut of the profit on the items recommended here—but that doesn’t mean we don’t believe in them. We only recommend products that we would buy or use ourselves, so don’t be wary of our suggestions.

Everybody knows that the bread and butter of doing your makeup is in getting to have fun with color and eyeshadow, so spending a ton of money on the utilities (concealer, foundation, and other skin-toned products) is a lot less fun. We skimmed the depths of Amazon to find every last ‘holy grail’ product that’s got the reviews to back up each claim. Plus, they’re affordable. Reviewers (and your wallet) say that these are the best makeup products available on Amazon. For more Amazon guides, check these out right here .

Essence Lash Princess Mascara This mascara ($4.99 on Amazon) has a cult following and is extremely affordable. With thousands of five star reviews on Amazon, we had to give it a try for ourselves—and were pleasantly surprised by the results.

L’Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible Full Wear Concealer Finding a full-coverage concealer that works and doesn’t make your skin look dry is easier said than done. Not only is this one affordable at only $9.98 on Amazon, but it’s offered in a wide shade range and isn’t drying.

NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Contour sticks became popular when a certain reality TV star created her own line, but since most people don’t wear a full-face of contour to run errands and sit at a desk, the hefty price tag can seem a little bit out of the question. This one from L’Oréal is a great alternative, plus it’s only $8.21 on Amazon.

Physicians Formula Butter Highlighter The highlighter craze created a market for thousands of products, but many of them work to make skin look more dry then intended. This one enhances a natural glow—and it’s only $9.62 on Amazon, making it one of the best makeup products available on Amazon.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Liner Not every liquid liner is built the same, though they’re all intended to do exactly the same thing: give you the perfect winged liner look. This one from Stila is one of the best, and it’s got the reviews to prove it. It applies easily and doesn’t smudge, plus it’s easy to remove later on and comes in a variety of dark neutrals. It’s $22 on Amazon and worth every penny. Many people consider this one of the best makeup products available on Amazon, and for good reason.

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Washable Bold Eye Mascara Colored mascara, like contour, is one of those things that you don’t necessarily want to spend a lot of money on if you’re not going to be using it every day. This one from L’Oréal has over 11,000 reviews and is one of the favorites that we could find on Amazon. It’s also only $5.89.

Milani Amore Matte Lip Creme With over 51,000 positive reviews, this lip gloss from Milani is one of the highest rated glosses available on Amazon. It’s only $5.98 on Amazon and comes in tons of cute colors, from brights, to reds, to neutrals.

NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette, Brights Bright eyeshadow can be fun to play with but can also become an expensive habit in no time if you invest in tons of pricey eyeshadow palettes. This one from NYX Professional Makeup offers a wide variety of adorable colors and has the high-quality feel that makes it comparable to high-end palettes for a fraction of the price. At only $18.99 on Amazon, it’s earned every single one of its thousands of positive reviews.

Colourpop Give It To Me Straight Palette Warm neutrals, unlike neon brights, are going to get a lot of use. This palette from Colourpop is a fan favorite and will likely replace your go-to high end palette. It’s $27.91 on Amazon and worth every penny, though that price is fairly low in comparison to many of the other brands on the market.