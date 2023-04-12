Revolutionary DBxe Pump by Kirloskar Brothers Limited: Empowering Global Pumping Needs with the Best of Indian Ingenuity

MUMBAI, India, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kirloskar Brothers Limited, one of India’s leading pump manufacturing companies, has announced the launch of their latest product, the DBxe Pump. The pump is designed to set new standards in the pump industry with its exclusive design parameters and wide variety of expansive features.

Commenting on this latest development, Mr. Alok Kirloskar, Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director, and Managing Director, Kirloskar Brothers International B.V. said: “The DBxe pump promises superior efficiency and high performance. The pump is designed to provide superior value and world-class features that meet the global benchmark of minimum efficiency index. The pump will be manufactured in India with the aim to export the product into key international markets such as United Kingdom, Europe, United States of America, Africa, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Countries in Indian Subcontinent. The product conforms to global standard EN733 & DIN24255 and boasts of exclusive design parameters such as a back pull-out design, wide interchangeability dry shaft design, as well as cylindrical and conical stuffing box.”

The expansive features of the pump includes a temperature range of -10 degrees to 90 degrees Celsius, suction pressure up to 5 kg/cm2, and sealed bearings. In addition, the pump is made of optional material of construction, including CF8M and CF8 impeller in addition to cast iron and bronze, which provides longer life.

Furthermore, the DBxe pump leverages decades of experience from the DB platform and is tested to ISO9906 Gr.2B for guaranteed performance while other options are also offered. The pump has delivery sizes of 32 to 150 mm, capacity of up to 550 m3/hr, head of up to 100 metres, with speed of 1450, 2900, 1760 and 3500 rpm. The working pressure of the pump is 16 kg/cm2 (MAWP). DBxe pumps are mainly used for clear liquids which are free from suspended solids/ particles such as water supply, drinking water, air-conditioning, firefighting, industrial water.

About Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) :

KBL is the flagship company of the US$ 2.1 billion Kirloskar Group. The company was established as Kirloskar Brothers in 1888 from which various group companies emerged later. Kirloskar Brothers was officially registered as a legal entity into Kirloskar Brothers Limited on January 15, 1920. KBL, a global conglomerate, provides complete fluid management solutions for large infrastructure projects in the areas of water supply, power plants, building & construction, process industries, irrigation, oil & gas and marine & defence. It engineers and manufactures industrial, agricultural, and domestic pumps, valves and hydro turbines. It is also India’s largest centrifugal pump manufacturer with eight manufacturing facilities in India along with other international subsidiaries and operations in the Netherlands, South Africa, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. KBL has 12,700 channel partners in India and 80 overseas and is supported by the best-in-class PAN-India network of authorised service and refurbishment centres.

