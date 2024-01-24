Revolutionizing SAP Services: Mygo Secures SAP Partner Edge Sell Status for Enhanced Client Solutions

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mygo, a leading provider in SAP implementation, consulting, and support services, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking advancement in its service offerings: the achievement of SAP Partner Edge Sell Partnership. This significant milestone marks Mygo’s expansion into a one-stop shop for comprehensive SAP services and support, offering unprecedented solution and price flexibility to its clients.

The SAP Partner Edge Sell Partnership is not just a title; it represents a pivotal transformation in how Mygo will deliver SAP services. With the ability to sell SAP licenses directly, Mygo can now offer end-to-end solutions that encompass every aspect of the SAP service spectrum – from initial consultation and implementation to ongoing support and now, license procurement. This enhances the overall client experience by providing streamlined, integrated services under one roof.

“Our journey towards becoming an SAP Partner Edge Sell Partner was driven by our commitment to delivering exceptional value and comprehensive solutions to our clients,” said Seshu Maramreddy, CEO of Mygo. “This partnership enables us to offer even more in terms of solution and price flexibility, further cementing our position as a leader in SAP services.”

For years, Mygo has been synonymous with top-tier SAP implementation and support. The addition of SAP license selling capabilities empowers Mygo to tailor solutions more precisely to client needs, ensuring not only the best fit in terms of technology but also in terms of investment and long-term value.

“With PE Sell, we look forward to being a force multiplier to SAP Sales Team and making an impact in Large Enterprises and Mid-market,” said Naveen Rokkam, VP Global Strategy & Transformation.

This new partnership is expected to have a significant impact on how businesses engage with SAP services. Clients can now enjoy the convenience and confidence of having all their SAP needs addressed by a single, trusted partner – from the first step of their SAP journey to the ongoing evolution of their systems.

Mygo invites current and prospective clients to explore the expanded range of services and to discuss how this new partnership can enhance their SAP experience.

For more information, please contact:

Yuliia Havryliuk

Marketing Coordinator

Email: yuliia.havryliuk@mygoconsulting.com

About Mygo:

Mygo is a premier provider of SAP services, known for its deep expertise and commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive business success. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, Mygo has established itself as a trusted partner in the SAP ecosystem.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolutionizing-sap-services-mygo-secures-sap-partner-edge-sell-status-for-enhanced-client-solutions-302042311.html

SOURCE Mygo Consulting Inc.

