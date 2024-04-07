Revolutionizing Sustainable Finance: CASI's Inaugural In-Person Event Spurs Collaboration and Capacity Building in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Capacity-building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI) held its inaugural in-person event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from April 3-5, 2024. The event aimed to synchronize endeavors in financing green initiatives and propelling the Latin American region towards a low-GHG and climate-resilient future.

Launched amidst the momentum of COP28, CASI is dedicated to amplifying capacity for sustainable finance and investment across emerging markets and developing countries (EMDEs). Bolstered by a global membership of over 50 organizations and continuously expanding, CASI galvanizes collective efforts from diverse stakeholders worldwide.

The two-day symposium garnered a multinational cohort, with over 200 individuals present onsite and more than 1000 participating virtually, with a significant representation from Brazil and neighboring Latin American countries such as Peru and Mexico. Regulators including the Ministry of Finance and central bank, alongside senior representatives from financial institutions, agri-business industries, research organizations, and service providers, lent their perspectives to enrich the discussions.

The event facilitated dynamic discussions and knowledge exchange among stakeholders from Brazil and Latin America’s sustainable investment ecosystem. Deliberations covered six key themes of sustainable finance, including market dynamics, policy frameworks, financial instruments, sustainability disclosure, transition finance, and biodiversity conservation.

Highlighting the urgent need for sustainable financing, Ma Jun, Chairman of CASI and former co-chair of the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group, emphasized the US$ 4-6 trillion annual financing gap for transitioning to a low-carbon economy and achieving the UN SDGs. Ma Jun stressed the crucial role of capacity-building, advocating for collaboration between CASI and countries like Brazil, Peru, and Mexico.

Former Brazilian Minister of Finance, Joaquim Levy, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the necessity of platforms like CASI in addressing climate change and mobilizing private sector resources. Maria Netto, Executive Director of iCS, highlighted investment opportunities in bioeconomy, nature-based solutions, and sustainable infrastructure, stressing the importance of diverse stakeholders and financial instruments. Complementing workshops, a half-day site visit showcased sustainable approaches in the agriculture sector, providing tangible examples of effective implementation.

CASI launched four programs, including in-person events, monthly seminars/webinars, e-learning courses, and tailored services for International Financial Institutions. Aiming to train 100,000 individuals by 2030, CASI’s next event will be held in late June in Hong Kong, followed by events in Africa and the Middle East, reinforcing its global sustainable finance mission.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/revolutionizing-sustainable-finance-casis-inaugural-in-person-event-spurs-collaboration-and-capacity-building-in-sao-paulo-302109803.html

SOURCE Capacity-building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

