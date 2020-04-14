Rewind Wednesday: Canadian women’s softball team slugs their way to Tokyo | CBC Sports

Rewind Wednesday will bring back big moments for Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes. On this week’s edition, relive the moment the Canadian women’s softball team booked their spot at the Tokyo Games.

The last time the Canadian women’s softball team competed at the Olympics, they fell agonizingly short in the bronze-medal game at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Eleven years later, a few of the veterans from that team had another chance to get back to the Olympics. A win at the Softball Americas qualifier against Brazil would give this particular group of Canadian one last shot at an Olympic medal, as the sport will not be on the programme again until at least 2028.

With that in mind, veteran pitcher Danielle Lawrie took the mound with catcher Kaleigh Rafter behind the plate. The performance of that battery would loom large in that all-important match on Sept. 1, 2019 in Surrey, B.C.

Rafter clubbed a solo home run in the 5th inning, giving Canada a 7-0 mercy rule victory over Brazil and a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 1:35

