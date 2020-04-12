Rhea Chakraborty denies dating Sushant Singh Rajput, but says he is super cute and attractive | Bollywood Life

Since April 2019, rumours are rife that Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are dating. They gained momentum after the two went on vacations to Ladakh and Europe. In fact, their extended holiday in France, Austria and Switzerland kind of sealed their relationship in the eyes of the press. However, in a chat with ETimes Insta Live, Rhea Chakraborty has denied being in a romantic relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. She said, “Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it’s not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I’ve known him for eight years now. We were in YRF together and we had the same manager for a long period. Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don’t hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys. Whereas Sushant is a concern, he’s one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don’t know about him but to me, he’s super cute and attractive. But I don’t know what he thinks about me.” Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput gives us a peek into his new home; check out Rhea Chakraborty’s comment

While doing an interview during the Chhichhore promotions, Sushant Singh Rajput said he would charge a bomb and demand a magazine cover to reveal his relationship status. When Rhea Chakraborty was told about this, she said, “If a guy is going to get paid and will be covered on a magazine cover for revealing his relationship status, then girls toh definitely should get featured in two magazine covers and many more things to reveal the relationship status!” Of late, he also referred to her as Jalebi in one of his Insta stories. Rhea Chakraborty said that it was because of the film she did. Also Read – Fans term Rhea Chakraborty as ‘bhabhi’, after she wishes rumoured beau, Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday

Clearing the air on their gym outings, Rhea Chakraborty said her gym buddies were Rakul Preet Singh and Saqib Saleem. As we know, Sushant Singh Rajput is deeply into science, especially topics like astrophysics, artificial intelligence and quantum mechanics. He is a very well-read person. Rhea Chakraborty says his high IQ can be a little annoying. She told ETimes, “Sushant is too intelligent. He knows too much about everything. It’s not a habit, it’s just who he is! And that can be annoying in the sense that you may think that you’re a really smart person but once you’ve a conversation with Sushant, you might want to rethink that!” Also Read – Did Rhea Chakraborty give a sneak peek into Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday lunch?

This is not all. She also denied doing a film with him in the near future. They were supposed to feature in a Vashu Bhagnani production.

