Rhea Chakraborty REACTS on her alleged affair with Sushant Singh Rajput | Bollywood Life

Actress Rhea Chakraborty prefers no intrusion into her private life, and that is the reason she never reacts to the rumours of her relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress says Sushant Singh Rajput is a "dear friend", and refused to get into any more details.

Asked if all the recent headlines about their reported affair takes away her focus from work, Rhea Chakraborty told IANS: "Sushant is a dear friend. I have known him for many years! No more comments on this."

Rhea is coping up with the lockdown by “reflecting inwards”.

“Sweating it out, yoga, meditation, cooking… Also, did an Ayurveda course … Learning a lot about new things and health,” she added.

On the work front, she is seen in Sonam Nair’s short film “Boom Noom”. It premiered on Zee5 on April 15 as part of their online short film festival.

Talking about the film, she said: “I really enjoyed shooting this over one single entire night! The crew was fun. Sonam has the wackiest sense of humour. She kept us happy.”

