Rhetorik acquires Datarista; adds world-class Data Delivery technology to its global suite of B2B intelligence and data hygiene services

QUEBEC CITY and WOKINGHAM, U.K., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Rhetorik Ltd., the global leader in compliant sales intelligence, data hygiene and insights today announced the strategic acquisition of Datarista, Inc., the leading Data Delivery Solution for fully integrated real-time account and contact integration. The acquisition extends the reach of Rhetorik’s Data, AI, Insights and Analytics capabilities with a seamless, real-time, cloud-based and integrated sales and marketing technology suite.

The combination of Rhetorik and Datarista will enable dynamic delivery of a full-funnel, GDPR compliant solution that leverages Rhetorik’s newly launched Global Data Platform including DataCliniq, NetFinder, ProfileFinder and other soon to be launched offerings. Datarista’s capabilities provide dynamic data integration for:



Account, Contact and Lead Enrichment

Net New Prospecting, de-duplicated against existing customer data

Sales Enablement Tools for real-time research

The Datarista platform will immediately deliver integration of Rhetorik data products into Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics and Marketo. Over time the offerings will extend to additional CRM and Marketing Automation platforms as well as CDPs. Additional Rhetorik services for Data Hygiene and Analytics will also be added to the delivery capabilities.

With the acquisition Rhetorik will also add a Providence, RI based subsidiary to its existing U.K. and Canadian offices.

“Datarista has been a valued partner for Rhetorik,” says Meredith Amdur, Rhetorik CEO. “Bringing their Data Delivery technology in-house will add immediate value for us and for our clients. Moreover, following the recent launch of ProfileFinder, the global professional profiles firehose, we see tremendous opportunities in enabling clients to access and consume our ever-expanding datasets in new ways, to support new use cases and deep integrations.”

“Datarista has had a singular focus on creating the best delivery technology into CRM and Marketing Automation Platforms,” said Datarista CEO Pat Sabatino. “Rhetorik’s new data platform and global insights paired with our cloud delivery platform offers a unique, one of a kind set of solutions for global organizations to harness the power of their data and optimize their CRM and Marketing Automation investments. I am truly excited to be a part of the emerging worldwide data technology environment and innovations that are coming from Rhetorik in 2022.”

Sabatino will become Rhetorik’s Vice President of Product, bringing with him his 37 years’ experience in the Sales & Marketing Data industry. Prior to Datarista, Pat was GM of Data Operations and part of the executive staff at Jigsaw when acquired by Salesforce, following which he spent 5 years in Product and Business Development roles at Salesforce, focusing on Data Products and Partnerships.

Rhetorik will continue to provide Datarista’s Data Delivery Solutions to its roster of Data Provider clientele, while the new joint product roadmap will add features, functionality, and opportunities to them as the Datarista platform continues to evolve and extend Rhetorik’s capabilities into their offerings. The new intersection of data providers and technologies will offer the opportunity to create never before available predictive sales insights.

About Rhetorik

Rhetorik is the world’s leading enterprise-level leads and market intelligence company, offering global data, data hygiene and firehose services to some of the world’s biggest enterprises.

Based in the Europe and North America, Rhetorik’s multinational data hygiene and enrichment services offer the highest possible standards by combining big data, automated information handling, human curation, and meticulous quality control.

Through its NetFinder™ service, Rhetorik is the leading provider of EMEA B2B sales and marketing demand generation, used by technology vendors and service providers to improve campaign execution as well as planning.

rhetorik.com

Media Contact

Kevin Savage, Rhetorik, 44 01189898580, ksavage@rhetorik.com

SOURCE Rhetorik

