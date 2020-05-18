‘RHOA’ Reunion Part 2 Recap: NeNe & Kandi’s Feud Explodes, Eva Walks Off In Tears

Part 2 of the ‘RHOA’ reunion was so intense that one housewife walked off in tears, and another stormed off without any explanation.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are “embedded” in our “mother f***ing brains” after watching Part 2 of the reunion on May 17. That was a quote Kandi Burruss actually used when going after NeNe Leakes during a heated argument this week. Andy Cohen wanted to know why they had been fighting on social media lately, but Kandi had no idea why NeNe was attacking her either. NeNe said she wasn’t going after Kandi even though she threw shade at “someone” who keeps getting their own spinoffs (Kandi has had several). Andy told NeNe that she was either referring to Kandi or their former co-star, Kim Zolciak, who’s had her own spinoff for seven seasons now, but NeNe said Kandi is “no one”, so she has no reason to go after her.

Obviously, that set Kandi off, and Kandi told NeNe that NeNe has been singing her music since before they even knew each other, so she’s lying by saying Kandi is a nobody. NeNe yelled back, and they both just kept arguing so much that Andy was forced to mute them. Sadly, nothing got resolved, but at one point, NeNe became so annoyed by everyone that she closed her laptop and walked away.

Meanwhile, Eva Marcille broke down while talking about her journey with her daughter. Andy asked her how long she was with her ex, whom she only refers to as her sperm donor, and she revealed that she became pregnant while they were casually dating. But he became so abusive that she was forced to press charges against him. She said she’s grateful to have the life she has now, but just talking about him again made her break down in tears and walk away from the camera for a bit. “I hate talking about him,” she yelled.

Later, Kenya Moore accused Gregg Leakes of “messing around with the help” — something that NeNe didn’t totally deny. But when the topic of conversation came up, she quickly deflected by saying Kenya’s estranged husband Marc Daly was probably messing around with every other woman in Kenya’s life.

In other RHOA news, Porsha Williams revealed that she and Dennis were quarantining together. She also cleared up those new cheating rumors by explaining that even though it was wrong for Dennis to be out at a diner with several women at 3am, he wasn’t cheating on her and they have since worked things out.

Want more drama? The third and final part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion reunion airs Sunday, May 24 at 8pm on Bravo.