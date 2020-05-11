‘RHOA’ Reunion Recap: Porsha Exposes Kenya’s Alleged Plan To Take Cynthia Down

Porsha Williams brought Earth-shattering receipts to the ‘RHOA’ reunion on May 10. Plus, NeNe Leakes went after Eva Marcille like never before.

Before going into the Season 12 reunion for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore revealed that she’d bring a lot of receipts to expose her co-stars. But it was actually Porsha Williams who brought the most damaging information to the first-ever virtual reunion for The Real Housewives franchise on May 10. After Kenya tried proving that NeNe Leakes doesn’t really want to be friends with Porsha — based on some texts from three years ago — Porsha clapped back with text messages of her own. And hers were more recent.

Porsha refused to read the texts verbatim, but she paraphrased a few messages that she claims Kenya recently sent her. In the text messages, which Porsha later sent to Andy Cohen and Cynthia Bailey, Kenya allegedly told Porsha that she wanted to take Cynthia down this season. “So there’s a text from Kenya to you, [Porsha], dogging me out, [and] trying to take me out while Kenya and I have been friends? I don’t believe that,” Cynthia said, before Kenya called Porsha’s bluff and told her to “show that text”.

So that’s just what Porsha did. As we mentioned, Porsha sent the texts to both Andy and Cynthia and then blasted Kenya as a “fake friend”. Porsha also warned Cynthia and told her to watch her back because Kenya’s “isn’t your friend”. Porsha then concluded by saying Kenya is a “horrible friend” with “fake receipts”.

Meanwhile, NeNe went after Eva Marcille, when the former America’s Next Top Model star tried interjecting herself into every argument throughout the hour. Especially one involving NeNe’s apology tour with her co-stars. “This isn’t your fight,” NeNe told Eva. Eva then clapped back and said, “Sweetheart, it’s whatever I want it to be”, but NeNe threw another jab about Eva having a plumb and wanting to turn it into a peach. So then Eva went harder at NeNe and said, “I was on the red carpet you were trying to get on when I met you, so don’t…”, but before she could get any further, NeNe started screaming and cut her off. “Nobody cares about you being on a carpet 17 years ago,” NeNe said, referencing Eva’s ANTM win in 2004. And even though Eva tried defending her ego by telling NeNe that she’s been on dozens of magazine covers since then, was “the face of a cosmetic line”, among other things, NeNe said Eva was “broke” when she “came to Atlanta”.

“All you can talk about is Top Model, and that was the last time you was on top,” NeNe continued. “You’re a freshman, b****. Remember that.” NeNe then started snapping her fingers and demanding that Eva “respect her elders” and “go back to LA”, where she came from. But Eva wouldn’t back down, and NeNe wouldn’t stop shouting, so when they both started ignoring Andy’s please to move on to the next topic, he muted NeNe’s video feed, and Porsha had a good laugh over that.

In other Part 1 reunion news, Kenya told Andy that she and estranged husband Marc Daly are currently working on their relationship. She also clarified that he never cheated on her — he just didn’t shut down texts from an ex in the way that she hoped he would have. And because of that rumor about her not really being married to Marc, Kenya brought their marriage certificate to the reunion — so she actually did have one valid receipt on her.

Want more drama? Part 2 of the RHOA reunion airs next Sunday, May 17, at 8pm on Bravo.