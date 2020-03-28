‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reveals Whether She’ll Postpone Her Wedding Amid Virus Outbreak

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Cynthia Bailey revealed she’s hesitant about sending out invites for her October wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cynthia Bailey, 53, has opened up about her wedding plans amid worldwide cancellations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “[Coronavirus] has affected it of course,” she told HollywoodLife exclusively. “I’ve spoken to my event planner and the venue, just to have the conversation, because we don’t know what’s going on. See, I’m kind of hesitant to even send out the invites right now to be honest, because I just don’t know.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said she felt like 2020 was going to be the “perfect year” but the coronavirus outbreak threw a spanner in the works. “We always thought 10/10/20 was the perfect date,” she said. “I’m like 2020, let me tell you something. I owe 2019 an apology.”

Cynthia added, “I love 2019 and all the other years, like this is crazy.” The reality star reiterated that she was going to get married to her fiance Mike Hill no matter what, but was working out the logistics of postponing her big day. “In the event we need to change it or postpone the date, you know what does that mean? Because we paid deposits and all that stuff already. We’re going to get married; whether it’s 10/10/20, not so sure about that.”

Despite the overwhelming stress of her wedding, Cynthia acknowledged there was an even bigger picture to look at. “By the time this is over, I don’t even know who’s going to have jobs, who’s going to be afford to come to the wedding,” she said. “Even in terms of production, I don’t even know where we’re doing with Housewives at this point. We haven’t even had the reunion yet.” Cynthia also said a lot of her friends and family live out of town, which could impact her decision making.

Cynthia and Mike spoke to HL exclusively when they visited our L.A. office on Feb. 5 and Cynthia confirmed their nuptials were set to take place in Georgia, but the location was still up in the air. “I can’t tell you where in Georgia. Right now it’s going to be in the state of Georgia, but it’s a ways away. That could change, but right now we’re focusing on it being in Georgia. Most of Mike’s family is there, and all of my family’s there,” she explained to us.