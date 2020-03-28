‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Teases What You Didn’t See During NeNe Leakes & Kenya Moore’s Fight In Greece

Cynthia Bailey has a ‘different perspective’ on what happened between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore during the dramatic ‘RHOA’ cast trip in Greece. She teased these details in an EXCLUSIVE interview!

When it comes to NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore’s feud in Greece, there’s more than meets the eye. At least, this is what Cynthia Bailey, 53, thinks, which she talked about in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on March 26! “More than anything, to be honest, there’s some stuff that happened that you guys don’t get to see everything,” Cynthia revealed. What fans did see was quite volatile, though: at one point during their explosive fight on the cast trip, it looked like NeNe tried to spit on Kenya!

Regardless, there’s always two sides to the story — and in this case, a third one! “So I have a different perspective just in terms of what was shown and what some of the things that maybe didn’t make it,” Cynthia continued. While she kept these exact behind-the-scenes details ambiguous, they weren’t enough to make her pick a “side or a team.” She’s staying in the neutral zone.

“My goal this season was to amend the friendships or at least get in a respectful place with anyone that I was having an issue with,” Cynthia told HollywoodLife. “To have the other friendships grow with the other ladies. Like, I have a great relationship with most of the girls on the show, which is a great space to be in. And I want to keep it that way because I’m in a happy place and I don’t want to… I don’t have a desire to just not make amends and just stay mad and have a beef with somebody for nothing.”

NeNe and Kenya will come face-to-face again at the RHOA reunion, which has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus. And it’s these very two ladies whom Cynthia admitted are the “only two people” that she “really kind of” needs to “get closure with or just have a conversation with.” Cynthia tried to act as NeNe and Kenya’s mediator on the Greece trip, calling each to “fellowship” at the end of one of the cast dinners. Kenya offended NeNe when she didn’t take up Cynthia’s peacemaking offer.

I don’t want to hear NOTHING from NOBODY concerning Ken. She sits, talks and thanks some who has done wayyyyy more worst to her than i ever have! I don’t owe this monster NOTHING! I personally think her friends need to keep it 100 wit her — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 9, 2020

“I put all of our drama aside, and as a married woman and as a woman who has been through things in her marriage, I wanted to just really give her real advice. F–k Kenya. Be clear,” NeNe vented in a confessional during the March 8 episode of RHOA (Kenya would later go on to explain on the RHOA “After Show” that she didn’t think Nene was being sincere in the wake of Kenya’s unexpected split from Marc Daly). This only led more drama to pile on in the following episodes, which culminated into the huge fight — and NeNe’s unaccepted apology — that rocked fans while tuning into RHOA on March 22. During that episode, many fans could empathize with Cynthia when she said doesn’t know “what the hell is going on.”