‘RHOBH’ Dorit Kemsley Reveals How She & PK Make Time For Each Other In Quarantine With 2 Young Kids

With two young kids, it’s not easy to make time for your partner, especially in quarantine! ‘RHOB’ star Dorit Kemsley spoke to HL about how she and PK have kept the romance alive!

We’ve fallen in love with Dorit Kemsley and her adorable family on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Beach founder gave HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVE details into her family’s life in quarantine! Something so many couples with kids have struggled with these days is finding time for each other in the midst of isolation, and Dorit shared how she and PK ensure they have some alone time! “Our time is always when the kids go down to sleep. I mean, they always find their way back into our bed in the middle of the night! But there are a few hours from when they go down to when they come back in that my husband and I have together,” she laughed while chatting on the HL podcast. “My favorite thing for us to do is to get in bed, cuddle and watch our shows. It’s a really nice routine.”

Dorit has also found fun activities that PK and their 6-year-old son Jagger and 4-year-old daughter Phoenix have not only enjoyed but completely thrived doing! “I’m really trying to fill time with creative and fun things, so whenever you find something you can do as a family and have a laugh about, it’s so fun,” Dorit explained. “So, we joined TikTok and we really have a lot of fun doing it!”

In addition to making TikTok dances, Phoenix, in particular, has given the Food Network a run for their money! “It actually started around Hanukkah, I always make the traditional latkes and sufganiyot donuts and I asked the kids, since they’re a little bit older, if they wanted to help Mommy make the donuts this year. They got so excited and had asked if we could make them again,” Dorit revealed. While she only makes the special Hanukkah treats once a year, Dorit offered set up some other baking recipes for the kids to do in quarantine and Phoenix quickly found her calling as a little chef! “She wanted to run a little show and then it just grew from there,” Dorit gushed. “I enjoyed doing it so much with her and she enjoys doing it, most importantly.” So cute!

