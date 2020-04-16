‘RHOBH’ Recap: Denise & Brandi’s Rumored Affair Overshadows Kyle’s Fashion Show

Kyle’s new clothing line brought the ladies of Beverly Hills together for New York Fashion Week, but a peek into the future proved things would ‘soon become’ extremely ‘terrible’ for everyone.

The Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills started off on a positive note on April 15, with both the introduction of Kyle Richards‘ new clothing line and Denise Richards‘ longtime friend Garcelle Beauvais, but things quickly took a turn when Kyle teased some major drama that’ll come up later this season. “We were all so happy [the day of my fashion show]. It’s actually hard to even imagine how terrible things would soon become,” Kyle said in a private confessional before it was revealed that Denise “stopped shooting with the group” in December 2019, after it was revealed that her alleged “months-long affair” with Brandi Glanville was exposed during a cast trip to Rome.

In the footage that followed, Kyle accused Denise of lying to the group, and a producer told Lisa Rinna that anyone who joins the show is “told to tell the truth, and that’s all you have to do”. But Lisa was quick to point out that “it’s not for everybody”. That was then followed by a shot of Denise leaving another get together and telling the ladies that she’s “done”. She also had husband Aaron Phypers with her, and he seemed to want to defend her, but she warned him not to “say a f***ing word” since they were still on camera.

“We sign up to show our real lives — you can’t hide anything,” Lisa Rinna further said in her own confessional, before footage showed her chasing after Denise and Aaron outside Kyle’s house. When she asked Denise why she was leaving, Denise told her, “I’m sure they’ll fill you in,” but she didn’t say more than that.

That clip was then followed by another one, which showed Denise out to dinner with the ladies for another outing, during which she said, “I am not doing this you guys. Stop. Stop. Bravo, Bravo, Bravo. F*** Bravo. I am out. I am not f***ing doing this.” Lisa Rinna later revealed that “Denise has a secret,” but “no matter how hard” she tries to keep it hidden, “the truth always comes out.”

It’s not until the end that Kyle sheds more light on Denise’s “secret”. And while talking to Lisa Rinna on the phone — after Denise stopped filming — Kyle said, “I bet you anything, [Denise] doesn’t show up for the reunion,” and Lisa agreed. And she took it one step further by suggesting, “Oh [Denise is] done. If you ask me, we’ll never see Denise Richards again.”

Fortunately for us, that may not be the case. In the final few seconds of this week’s season premiere, Denise could be seen sitting down for a confessional, seemingly ready to tell her side of the story. And when a producer asked, “So Denise, are you ready to talk about all of this?” Denise peered into the camera and gave viewers a smirk that sent chills through our bodies (see above).

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.