‘RHOBH’ Stars Then & Now: See Pics Of 1st Season Stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, & More

A lot has changed in Beverly Hills since 2010, and the original cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ proves that! We’re looking back at the OG cast then and where they are now!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is finally back, and with it comes new drama, old rivalries, and the same luxurious taste! The newest season will chronicle the feuds and friendships between stars like Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Brandi Glanville, and more! Plus, a new housewife will be introduced into the mix: Garcelle Beauvais! But before fans prep their glasses of wine for a night of drama and indulgence, we’re reminiscing on the very first season of the hit reality TV show! As a blast from the past, we’re looking back at the original cast of RHOBH then and where they are now!

One first season star we have to mention is none other than Lisa Vanderpump. Lisa often found herself at the center of quite a lot of drama — even during the early seasons of RHOBH. Of course, nothing could really top puppygate during season nine! But it wasn’t long after the ninth installment of the reality TV series that Lisa decided she was done with RHOBH. The Vanderpump Rules star decided it was time to cut ties with the series in June 2019, while the ninth season was airing. Lisa didn’t appear for the season nine reunion and has stayed a distance from the cast since her departure.

Like Lisa, it seemed like Camille Grammer was ready to leave the show after its ninth season. However, Camille had other plans and announced in November that she would be returning to the series! “Camille Grammer’s return to RHOBH shocked everyone, but Camille felt she had unfinished business to do on the show so she accepted the offer to come back,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It really was a no-brainer for her. None of the cast members actually thought she would return. She doesn’t need the money, but Camille likes to stay out there.”

Which means that Camille won’t be the only OG representing on the new season. Kyle Richards is still holding her own on the series after nearly a decade. Kyle and Lisa memorably had a strong bond throughout the series, but turned enemies by the ninth season. During the reunion, Kyle even broke down in tears over the loss of the friendship. Kyle, however, has remained on the show as one of the only original cast members left standing!

Before the premiere of the 10th season, click through the gallery to see where more of the original cast is! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premieres tonight, April 15 at 8 pm on Bravo!