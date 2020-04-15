‘RHOBH’: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals How The Show Will Be Different Without Lisa Vanderpump — Watch

Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she’s seen a much ‘softer side’ to a lot of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast members now that Lisa Vanderpump is no longer with the series for its new season.

Teddi Mellencamp, 38, admitted that things seem a bit less tense now that Lisa Vanderpump, 59, is no longer a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. The reality star spoke with SiriusXM about season 10 of the popular Bravo series, which premieres on Apr. 15, and explained that Lisa’s absence is making a surprising difference. “What I have noticed is I see a different side to everybody since, you know, this year because I think a lot of people’s guards were up and I don’t know if that’s the reason or not,” Teddi said in the radio interview. “I’ve seen a much softer side to a lot of the women and I feel like we’re not having as surface as relationship. We’re having deeper friendships which of course causes more drama because now you have bigger opinions because we’re all judgy a**holes half the time.”

Teddi went on to say that she considers herself to be in that group of “judgy” women because she has “a big opinion” but made sure to point out that she’ll be “judgy to your face.” “I’m a little bit of a know-it-all and pretty judgy but I’m not going to pretend I’m not,” she said with a smile.

Teddi’s comments about Lisa and herself come after Lisa shockingly left RHOBH after season nine last year. The brunette beauty, who had been on the show since its premiere in 2010, announced the news last June and admitted to having one of the toughest years ever in 2018 when she lost her mother, her brother and several best friends who were her co-stars on the show. She was also known for not getting along with a lot of the ladies in some of the season, which brought immense drama to many episodes.

“That’s not what I signed up for,” Lisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while at the first annual BravoCon in New York City on Nov. 16, 2019. “Sign up, you’re [a] fu***ng target for 25 episodes of them just talking about me, and relentlessly pounding on me, when I was at a very fragile time in my life. I did it in season four, did it season six. I had a bit of it in season two when the whole cast gets to you. And I just said that’s it. Bye. I’m not doing it anymore.”

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo tonight at 8/7C.