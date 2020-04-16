‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Reveals Which Former Cast Member She Wants To See Return Full-Time

Erika Jayne had an immediate choice for which ‘RHOBH’ alum she wants to be co-stars with again! Erika EXCLUSIVELY told us that this past ‘Housewife’ has ‘a real voice of clarity and strength.’

Erika Jayne, 48, didn’t have to think too hard about which former co-star she wants back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, full-time. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, we rattled off a list of alums who made cameos in Season 10: Adrienne Maloof, Camille Grammer, Brandi Glanville, Eileen Davidson, Kim Richards. Out of everyone, Erika admitted, “It was wonderful for us to catch up with Eileen. I miss Eileen.”

The 60-year-old soap star legend was a series regular between Seasons 5-7. Although that’s not a necessarily long run compared to other RHOBH ladies’ tenures, Eileen certainly left an impression on Erika. “Eileen was a real voice of clarity and strength, and she was honest and open,” Erika explained. “And I miss Eileen, I think that she, she’s great, you know, and she’s just cool lady, and she’s a great friend. And she’s a cool chick.” Like Erika said, Eileen has truly been an amazing friend! Thanks to the soap star, Erika even landed a handful of appearances on The Young & The Restless, a show that Eileen has been starring on since 1984. You can watch Eileen surprise Erika with the special gift in the throwback episode below!

Despite Erika’s daydream of Eileen returning to the show, the Pretty Mess author couldn’t say for sure if Eileen still tunes into RHOBH. “I don’t know if she still watches,” Erika admitted. The topic of a potential comeback hasn’t been brought up, either. “When we were together, we did not think speak about it,” Erika added. “We were catching up about what’s live and what’s happening.”

Erika’s not the only one who wants Erika to hold a diamond again, since many fans have long wished for a grand return as well. But that’s not likely to happen, according a source who EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife in January. “Eileen Davidson has no regrets walking away from RHOBH,” the source told us, who explained that Eileen’s “happy focusing more on directing and acting.” The source even added, “She would not go back full-time if approached. There’s really nothing anyone could do or say to get her to come back.”

Fear not, because Eileen’s “not opposed to filming and popping up here or there if it’s natural,” our source also said. So, we’ll just be crossing our fingers for more surprise appearances, just like the one Eileen made in Season 10!

You can tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo at 8/7C.