‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Was ‘Shocked’ To Learn Denise Richards Had A ‘Problem’ With Her

Erika Jayne shared her genuine reaction to what Denise Richards ‘allegedly said’ about her, which she learned from Brandi Glanville. The ‘RHOBH’ star even insisted that Denise didn’t only talk about Erika!

Erika Jayne, 48, never imagined Denise Richards, 49, would bad-mouth her. This is what Brandi Glanville, 47, has allegedly claimed to Erika, which Erika EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife ahead of the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on April 15! “I was shocked to hear what Brandi said that Denise allegedly said about me, because I didn’t know that Denise had a problem with me,” Erika revealed. “I thought that we were getting along, but apparently we weren’t.”

Emphasizing her genuine surprise, Erika continued, “So yes. If you’re asking me if I was a little shocked that she would say something about me, the answer’s yes.” Erika even claimed that Denise’s gossip was targeted at the entire cast as well. “There were also things that Denise said about us as a group. So we asked Denise, ‘Hey, did you say these things about us?’ That’s really where the conversation is, but before that there’s lots of little signs that give us a hint that maybe Denise — You know, really doesn’t like us,” Erika admitted.

With that said, Erika insisted that Season 10’s main drama isn’t just the rumor of an affair between Denise and Brandi Glanville, which the other RHOBH ladies learned about during the cast trip to Rome. “I can just say that, you know, there’s a lot of there are a lot of instances that lead up to the revelation in Rome, but it’s not just about Brandy and Denise,” Erika clarified. “It’s also about what Denise has said about us as a group to brandy and we find that out.”

Of course, it hasn’t been confirmed if Denise did talk smack about her co-stars. However, the Season 10 trailer made it clear that tensions were brewing between Denise and the cast. At one point, Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers, storm out of a group dinner!

Brandi also allegedly leaked texts that Denise wrote about the cast, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife. “The texts were about the other ladies and it did upset a lot of them and caused a lot of fighting and tension,” a source close to the cast told us in February. “But Denise does eventually own up to the fact that she said the things she said.”

Season 10 of RHOBH premieres on April 15 at 8/7C on Bravo. Stay tuned!