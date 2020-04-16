‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Throws Shade At Kyle Richards: She Has ‘The Biggest Ego’ — Watch

‘RHOBH’ newcomer Garcelle Beauvais didn’t hold back when it came to her thoughts on Kyle Richards, also admitting she ‘wouldn’t want to be quarantined’ with the OG!

Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just got started, but we can already sense a feud brewing between new cast member Garcelle Beauvais, 53, and OG Kyle Richards, 51! In Andy Cohen‘s game of “Floating Diamonds” on the April 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Garcelle was quizzed on her first impressions of the housewives — and didn’t hold back when it came to naming names! “Which wife was the most welcoming — and the last welcoming?” Andy, clad in a white tuxedo at-home, inquired. “Most welcoming — Erika Jayne. The least welcoming?…Kyle, I would have to say Kyle,” Garcelle confessed. Ouch!

Andy’s burning questions didn’t stop there, with Kyle’s name coming up several more times in a not-so-friendly light! “Who has the biggest ego in the group?” the WWHL host asked, leading Garcelle to chuckle, then once again say, “Kyle.” That one definitely didn’t seem up for debate! “And last one, who would you least want to be quarantined with?” Andy then asked. “Oh my god, really?” Garcelle exclaimed in her gorgeous and airy living room. “Kyle,” she said, with a ear-to-ear grin on her face. “I’m shady Garcelle…I mean, welcome to the family,” Andy quipped back, hanging out behind his bar.

It wasn’t all bad when it came to Garcelle’s thoughts on Kyle, however, and she did have a few compliments to pay her. When it came to dishing about who made her laugh the most, Garcelle didn’t hesitate as she said, “Kyle, surprisingly so.” She also noted that the Kyle + Shahida designer knows how to drop some “coin” when out shopping — particularly when the ladies jetted off to Rome, Italy for this seasons’ girls’ trip!

Despite being at home, the former Jamie Foxx Show star stunned in an orange turtlenecked short sleeve top featuring a spicy leopard print. Garcelle’s glam was on point as she kept her dark hair parted in the middle and in loose cascading waves. While we’re just getting to know her on RHOBH, we have a feeling she’ll be bringing the heat this season!