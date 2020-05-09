‘RHOC’ Alum Tamra Judge Shades Her Former Co-Stars As ‘Ignorant’ For Filming Amid Quarantine

Tamra Judge didn’t hold back her thoughts about former friend Shannon Beador & other ‘RHOC’ ladies getting together to film, just days after throwing shade via an IG comment!

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge, 52, is calling out her former co-stars for not following social distancing rules. “I thought it was absolutely ignorant. I’m going to throw that out there,” Tamra said on HollywoodLife‘s TVTalk EXCLUSIVELY, reacting to Instagram photos of Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Wyndham-Burke and Emily Simpson‘s makeshift filming session at Shannon’s home. While the ladies were all wearing masks, they declined to practice six-feet social distancing rules as they cozied up for numerous selfies — yet Shannon still noted in a caption that they were “following the rules.”

“I saw it posted and I just put a hand over my face because I’m just like, ‘Who does that?’ You don’t say we’re social distancing and [write] we’re following the rules and your faces are this close from each other,” Tamra explained, motioning the limited distance with her hands. “It just wasn’t the smartest move on their part to post that publicly. To do it, period!” the Vena CBD founder continued. As we previously reported, RHOC, along with other Bravo shows, ceased production in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. A source previously confirmed that the Orange County cast would resume filming solo virtual confessionals on April 30, noting they were doing “their own glam” and had been sent production equipment.

“I can’t imagine they’re filming right now because the camera crew, they’re all union. They have the strictest guidelines. So there’s no way,” Tamra added. “I told Vicki [Gunvalson], I could see it, [the cast was] like, ‘Oh my God, we have to get this drama right now! We have to show everybody that we have masks on’ so they’re going to film it with their iPhone,” she said.

The harsh criticism comes just days after Tamra responded to a fan repost of the controversial images with a facepalm emoji. While she didn’t add any additional commentary, it was pretty evident that the CUT Fitness owner was less-than-impressed with the photos, which clearly break the rules issued in California’s stay-at-home order.

Of course, there’s no love lost between former friends Tamra — who announced her shocking exit from the series in January — and Shannon. “Was sick of being sent to [voicemail],” she replied to a fan asking if the pair were “in touch” via Instagram on May 2, also noting that friends shouldn’t be present “just when it’s convenient for them.” Suspicion that Tamra and Shannon’s relationship had gone awry also came up after Shannon posted a photo with Tamra’s nemesis Kelly Dodd in March. Shortly after, Tamra unfollowed Shannon on Instagram.