RHOC star Emily Simpson flaunts 15lbs weight loss in a black swim suit as she promotes collection

Last year, Emily Simpson dropped 15 pounds.

And now, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is showing off her sculpted curves in a swimsuit campaign.

Posing for the Sun Kitten Swim x The Housewives collaboration line the 44-year-old looked radiants as she walked out of the ocean.

Emerging from the water, mother-of-three Emily looked fantastic in a black one piece with a plunging and push-up neckline.

The swim attire was paired with a long and flowing black coverup as she splashed through the water.

Emily’s waist looked notably slim and sculpted after her weight loss.

Adding to her glamorous look her blonde highlighted brown hair was down in tight curls.

In another beachside picture, posted on Valentine’s Day, Emily looked incredible as she gave a sultry pose on a rock.

For the sitting snaps she changed out the wrap dress cover up for a black lace option instead.

The brand wrote of the shots earlier this year ‘Spring MUST HAVES! The black Housewife one piece and the Emily wrap dress are staple pieces for spring/summer.’

Sharing some more swimsuit snaps the lawyer announced that the line is set to premiere on QVC.

‘So excited to announce that “The Housewife” bathing suit collab with @sunkittenswimwear will debut on QVC Fashion’s Night June 8th from 7pm to Midnight EST,’ she wrote.

Adding ‘Make sure to watch as @lizzierovsek and I will be Skyping with QVC LIVE!’

Last year she revealed chronic pain and depression pushed her to make a change, as well as mothering the three children she shares with husband Shane Simpson.

‘I was in chronic pain, I was depressed and I weighed more than I ever have in my whole life,’ she said in November.

Adding: ‘I felt lost. Not only did I want to lose weight to feel and look better, but I wanted to be healthier and set a good example for my kids.’

‘I haven’t felt this good in a long time and with a new hip,’ she said of a recent surgery. ‘And 15 pounds off I’m finally able to keep up with my kids and be more active.’

Emily has been a cast member on RHOC since 2018 after appearing as a guest in 2015.

As the show begins to film its 15th season, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew are getting creative.

Though production has not started up again, the ladies of Orange County are shooting themselves with their iPhones, according to Page Six.