‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend Sends Her Love On Her Birthday: ‘You Are My Person’

Shannon Beador is quarantining with boyfriend John Janssen to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she still ‘woke up’ to an extra special love note on her big day!

Shannon Beador may be under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic on her 56th birthday, but her boyfriend John Janssen went out of his way to make the reality star’s special day a memorable one! The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on March 25 to share a sweet note with her followers that she received from her hunky businessman beau which you can see HERE. “Woke up to this note. #bestgiftever #blessedbeyond❤️,” the mother of three captioned a photo of herself and John before revealing exactly what the note said.

“Shannon, 9 months ago our journey began,” John’s note began. “The timing was bad and made no sense to either of us or to any of our friends and family. I was not in the right frame of mind to meet anyone and was just trying to get my balance. You were not looking for a relationship, but rather were just spending time and having fun with friends after an emotional two years of ending your marriage.” Shannon’s divorce was finalized in April 2019 from David Beador after a 17-year marriage. “But once we were introduced something inside me knew that I had to talk to you. We started with encouraging texts that warmed my heart and then phone calls for hours that flowed so effortlessly and then came the group date,” the note continued.

John went on to share a sweet memories of their first date and how they’ve been “inseparable” since they began dating. Shannon first debuted her new man in a heartwarming Instagram post in July 2019. With a simple heart and anchor emoji, the blonde beauty posed in a marina amidst a picturesque sunset. As we reported earlier, although Shannon didn’t tag John in the photo at the time HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE details on her budding romance at the time who revealed, “Shannon is extremely happy with her new beau John Janssen. They met through mutual friends and he is the first person she seems serious about since her divorce. It’s still very new, but things seem to be going very well for her.”