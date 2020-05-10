Rhododendrons bloom across Britain and gardeners post photos so fans can appreciate their splendour

Rhododendrons have bloomed across Britain and proud gardeners have posted photos so fans can appreciate their beauty in all their glory from home during lockdown.

Royal Parks have released a 60-second video so that people can enjoy the attraction’s May flowers in Richmond Park from their homes.

Photos issued by the Royal Parks of the Isabella Plantation in the park show the beautiful rhododendrons around the empty site. The woodland garden is home to one of the finest collections of azaleas in the country.

Gardeners across Britain, including Cornwall, have joined the Royal Parks and shared photos of their beautiful rhododendrons.

Photos issued by the Royal Parks of Isabella Plantation in Richmond Park show the beautiful Rhododendrons around the empty site

Isabella Plantation is currently closed to visitors during the coronavirus lockdown as it is difficult for people to stay 2 metres away from each other. It has 50 different species of rhododendron and 120 hybrids.

The park have deciduous and evergreen azaleas in the grounds. Among the easiest evergreen azaleas are the Orange Beauty, Vuyk’s Scarlet and Hinode Giri.

Orange Beauty is an orange flower while Vuyk’s Scarlet are large flowers of deep silky red and Hinode Giri are bright crimson flowers which are found around the Still Pond.

The Isabella Plantation in Richmond Park has 50 different species of rhododendron and 120 hybrid flowers

The yellow flowers are a deciduous azalea and flower later than the other recognisable evergreen azaleas and often have a rich and spicy scent

Dog walkers and people taking walks in Richmond Park as part of their daily exercise have been able to see some of the stunning flowers.

Some of the rhododendrons have grown over the fence so people using the park for daily exercise can see them.

Other people have seen the beautiful colours of the flowers through the gaps in the fence.

The pond in the centre of the Isabella Plantation is surrounded by some of the recognisable evergreen azaleas

Fans of Richmond Park’s stunning flowers can enjoy the attraction from their own homes with a 60-second video released

Vuyk’s Scarlet are large flowers of deep silky red and Hinode Giri are bright crimson flowers which are found around the Still Pond

The release of the video coincides with Garden Day in the UK which encourages people to spend time in their gardens

The Palestrina is white with a bit of green and the Rosebud’s opening buds look like tiny roses.

The yellow flowers are deciduous azaleas which flower slightly later than the others and often have a rich, spicy smell.

The release of the video coincides with Garden Day in the UK which encourages people to spend time in their gardens.

Jonathan Jones has the biggest collection of rhododendrons in Europe at the Tregothnan Estate in Cornwall and they came into bloom in mid-April.

The green grounds of The Lost Gardens of Heligan turned bright pink, purple and red after their flowers sprung into life.

James Stephens, spokesman for the gardens near Mevagissey, Conrwall, said the flowers brought in countless visitors despite only blooming for a month.

He said: ‘They are some of the largest rhododendrons in Europe, they are part of a national collection of rhododendrons and camellias introduced pre 1920.’

A bumblebee collects the pollen from some pink azaleas in Richmond Park after Royal Parks shared the video for people to watch at home

The Isabella Plantation is a 15-minute walk away from Broomfield Hill in Richmond Park and is located among the trees

One of the most recognisable azaleas is the Orange Beauty which is bright orange in colour

Six of the most recognisable evergreen azaleas in the park are the Orange Beauty, Rosebud, Palestrina, Vuyk’s Scarlet and Hinode Giri

Bluebells carpet the floor around the trees and when visiting the park people are advised to stick to the paths so they don’t trample on them

The entrance to the Isabella Plantation in Richmond Park is closed off to visitors until further notice due to lockdown guidance

The Isabella Plantation has been closed until further notice as a result of coronavirus to ensure the safety of visitors and staff still working in the area

Jonathan Jones has the biggest collection of rhododendrons in Europe at the Tregothnan Estate near Mevagissey, Cornwall

The green grounds turned pink, purple and red as the flowers bloomed in mid-April

The flowers brought in countless visitors despite only blooming for a month and are part of a national collection of rhododendrons and camellias introduced pre 1920