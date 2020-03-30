‘RHONJ’s Dolores Catania Admits She Gained 15 Lbs Since Being Stuck At Home: Her Exact Diet  

Dolores Catania admittedly gained 15 pounds while cooped up in the house. Before quarantine, due coronavirus, the ‘RHONJ’ star lost 25 pounds. She explained to us how she’s getting back on track!

Dolores Catania is admittedly not at her goal weight. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, is always on the go — something that she’s struggling with while quarantined in her New Jersey home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of being home all the time, Dolores gained 15 pounds, she told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview on March 27. The Bravo star, who recently lost as much as 25 pounds last year, explained the reason behind her weight gain and revealed what she’s doing now to get to her goal weight of 137 pounds.

“I gained weight. I have a thyroid issue, so I gain weight very easily if I don’t watch myself, if my medication isn’t right — so that was what had happened,” Dolores said, explaining, “I’m an anxiety eater, and I never, never was a homebody in my life. I sleep very little, even on our cast trips,” she continued, noting that she and the Jersey housewives “aren’t sleepers.”

“We don’t have a hard time getting up at six o’clock and five o’clock, five A.M. wake up calls. We’re up. We’re hustlers, we’re go-getters, and so being in the house for all of us is very trying times,” Dolores admitted, which adds her struggle with the drastic shift in her lifestyle.

Now, she says she’s going back to her strict health plan. — The same program she followed to slim down in 2019.

“My weight is around 137. I probably have to lose 10 pounds, and this is the way I do it, so I’m back on the diet,” Dolores confirmed. “I’m looking to lose just what I gained. I was happy with my weight at 137.”

“I lost [weight] with the HCG diet. I went to Elite Healthcare in New Jersey,” Dolores said of the low-fat, low-calorie diet that which combines injections of the HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) hormone with a limited-calorie plan. “It’s a very strict diet, she continued, noting that it’s not wise to “mess” around while on the diet. HCG is a hormone in which women naturally produce while pregnant. It is FDA-approved for use in treating infertility.

Dolores lost 25 pounds in 45 days while on the Elite Healthcare’s HCG plan, she revealed on Instagram in July 2019.

“I felt great, but it’s strict — no cream in your coffee, no fats, no oils — 700 calories a day,” she explained. “You take injections every day, and if you cheat, like if I eat a cookie, I can gain three pounds overnight. If you cheat on this diet then it’s going to screw you all up.”