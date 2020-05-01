‘RHONY’: Leah Sobs & Reveals Her Mom Stopped Speaking To Her After Wild Skinny Dipping Party

Poor Leah McSweeney. The ‘RHONY’ newbie tearfully revealed during the April 30 episode that her mom is no longer speaking to her.

Following that wild skinny dipping party at Ramona Singer‘s Hamptons home, during which she started drinking again after nine years of being sober, Real Housewives of New York City newbie Leah McSweeney learned that her mom is no longer speaking to her. She tearfully revealed that news during the April 30 episode, when she met up with the ladies for brunch in NYC. “My dad called me and said your mother doesn’t want to talk to you right now,” Leah, 37, told her co-stars, as she broke down in tears. “When you had a nine-year period of not drinking, and then decide to start doing it, obviously right so my mom is going to be worried”.

Last week, Leah was seen getting naked and skinny dipping after drinking a lot of vodka and playing “Prosecco pong” at Ramona’s. So Ramona told Leah that she could understand why her mom might be worried about her possibly heading back to a “dark place” after drinking again. Leah, who struggled with drug and alcohol issues since her late teens, acted pretty rowdy at the party, so it’s definitely a cause for concern, but the ladies did their best to make her feel better and try to understand why her mom’s upset.

Meanwhile, Sonja Morgan was preparing for her fashion show, and she invited all the ladies to attend. But when she gave Leah an undesirable outfit to wear — she gave everyone an outfit from her collection — things took a turn for the worst. Leah felt Sonja was being passive aggressive after their fight in the Hamptons. Leah had previously told Sonja to stop using her ex-husband’s last name, and Sonja wasn’t very happy about it. So much so that she sent Leah a ripped bag filled with an outfit that you’d probably wear to lounge around your house in. Leah hated it so much that she refused to wear it, and fortunately, when she confronted Sonja about it, they had a laugh about it. But mainly because Sonja modeled the ugly outfit herself, in front of all their friends. So maybe they’re friends again?

In other RHONY news, Dorinda revealed she doesn’t agree with all of boyfriend John‘s lifestyle choices, like going to events without her, and Tinsley returned to the runway during NY Fashion Week.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Thursdays at 9pm on Bravo.