‘RHONY’ Preview: Leah McSweeney Calls Sonja Morgan ‘Passive Aggressive’ Over The Outfit She Sent

Leah McSweeney is convinced that Sonja Morgan is trying to send her a ‘message’ with the outfit she provided ahead of the fashion show in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 30 episode of ‘RHONY.’

Leah McSweeney is not happy with the outfit Sonja Morgan has sent her whatsoever. Leah shows Tinsley Mortimer the athleisure outfit that Sonja picked out for her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City and points out that Tinsley has a very different look. “Look at the dress you’re wearing,” Leah says. Tinsley asks, “This is the only option?” Leah admits that this is all Sonja sent her. Tinsley confesses that Sonja actually sent her two dresses.

“She’s passive aggressive,” Leah says about Sonja. “I have passive aggressive people.” Leah believes this outfit is actually a sign of something bigger with Sonja. “I think Sonja’s trying to send me some type of message,” Leah says. “Maybe this is me waking up with a horse head in the bed.”

Sonja’s look for Leah is a bit over the top. Leah shows Tinsley the wild glasses that Sonja wants her to wear. “Where’s the crackpipe? Because who would be wearing this except someone who is high on crack?” Leah tells Tinsley.

Tinsley doesn’t believe Sonja had cruel intentions towards Leah with this outfit of choice. “I don’t necessarily think that Sonja is cool enough to actually have gotten that she was trying to purposely make Leah look stupid,” Tinsley says in her confessional. “I think that she maybe thought Leah would look cool.” Well, Leah’s not wearing it regardless.

The all-new episode will pick up during New York Fashion Week. Sonja is preparing for her Sonja by Sonja Morgan fashion show and the ladies sit front row for Tinsley’s big return to the runway. The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.