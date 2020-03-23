Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Give Us A Sneak Peek Into Their Virtual Date In Times Of Quarantine

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

In times of a global pandemic, one of the most difficult things to do is to stay away from your loved ones. But sometimes it is what needs to be done. While for many of us, the first instinct is to want to meet up your SO, many others like celebrity couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have taken to not meeting each other during these tough times. The couple who recently decided to get married in April postponed their wedding to the later half of 2020 in the wake of the global pandemic. While there is some more time for the wedding to take place, the two have not been able to meet each other because both of them have been quarantined in their respective homes. The couple is currently interacting on video calls instead. In a video posted by Richa on Instagram you can see the couple on a virtual date telling each other about their days and what they’re up to. It’s clear that the couple miss each other but are adhering strictly to quarantining themselves.

Check it out:

Later Ali also posted the same video on his Instagram.

How cute are these two? Too cute, we’d say!