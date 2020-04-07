Richa Chadha says she woke up with anxiety during lockdown, stresses on need for mental health

Richa Chadha has penned a note on the occasion of World Health Day, stressing on the need to maintain mental heath in the times of coronavirus outbreak. She also shared an example of how random people continue to bother about her marriage in the time of such crisis.

Sharing a picture from her meditation session on Instagram, she wrote, “Today is #WorldHealthDay ! My brother took this photo for me… Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown… I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad… I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news… The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous… I felt , I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy. ..”

“So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day… and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around… ! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus , as they should… But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH.”

Unsolicited advice from Indian uncles under lockdown is JUST what we need! Eh @janiceseq85 ? pic.twitter.com/3oEBRNUhXe — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 7, 2020

Richa also came across a Twitter user who took upon himself to offer her some serious advice. The user wrote, “Shaadi kar lo tum, umar ho rahi. (Get married, you have come about age).” Giving him a stern reply, Richa wrote on Twitter, “Unsolicited advice from Indian uncles under lockdown is JUST what we need! Eh @janiceseq85.”?

Richa was set to tie the knot with actor boyfriend Ali Fazal in April but the two postponed the wedding due to lockdown amid Covid-19 spread.

