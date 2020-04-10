Richa Chadha’s self-deprecating humour about her ‘chin hair’ is hilariously good — view post | Bollywood Life

Richa Chadha’s sense of humour is at peak these days. The actress has started a video series wherein she turned into a dark humoured journalist who takes a dig at some hilarious news pieces from all over the world. And now, Richa Chadha has taken a jibe her own self and other ladies. The actress has been posting a lot of videos and pictures on her Instagram handle with an aim to spread some cheer and helping some positivity all around her. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Richa Chadha reveals why she was depressed during the lockdown’s initial phase

Richa Chadha posted a close-up picture from her photoshoot. But that’s not it. The caption that she wrote alongside the image is what we want to talk about. Richa’s self-deprecating humour in these trying times would lift your spirits a little. “To girls feeling their chin hair all over the world,” she captioned the image. For those, who didn’t get it, beauty salons, shops and other outlets are shut down due to lockdown. Meanwhile, have a look at the post here: Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Richa Chadha is at her humorous best as she introduces Tina Singh alongside Quarantina — watch video

Meanwhile, on the World Health Day, Richa opened up on her depression and anxiety issues. She revealed what made her calm down. “So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day… and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around… क्योंकि दोस्त जान है तो जहान है! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus , as they should… But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH.” a snippet from her caption read.

Meanwhile, Richa was about to marry Ali Fazal this month. They had registered themselves for marriage in March. But due to coronavirus pandemic situation and the lockdown, the wedding festivities and the wedding have been postponed indefinitely.

Ladies, girls, do you all related to Richa Chadha’s post? If yes, hit like.

